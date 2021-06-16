British Embassy Caracas: Request for Project Proposal from Potential Implementers





We invite interested organizations to submit project proposals to become implementers of the quantum program in 2021-2022, depending on the area of ​​​​the anticipated work.

Deadline: Monday, July 5, 2021 00:01 AM

quantum program

The Quantum Program is the main channel through which the British Embassy finances projects in Venezuela. This should contribute to achieving results within the strategic objectives and expected outcomes identified by the embassy conducive to Venezuela.

Through this program, the embassy has supported various projects in areas such as human rights and democracy, economic reform, sustainable development and energy.

Estimated working area for fiscal year 2021-2022

This year we are looking for projects focused on the various topics listed below. The examples included with each theme are intended to serve as guides only and are not limiting. Even if they differ from the examples provided, you can bid for funding for any type of project as long as they cover a broad subject. The themes listed below are in no particular order.

Human rights and human rights advocates. Example: Building the capacity of civil society organizations to conduct independent and impartial evidence gathering of human rights violations in accordance with international law standards.

modern slavery. Example: Understanding modern slave dynamics in Venezuela.

promote democracy. For example: increasing civil society capacity for free and fair elections, good governance, transparency and/or advocacy for the rule of law

Advocate for climate change. Example: Prior to the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) hosted by the UK, focus on awareness raising, capacity building and preparation, and mobilization of cross-society and inclusive climate action.

Climate and biodiversity. Examples: climate change mitigation and adaptation, decarbonization, energy transition, ecosystem restoration and protection, conservation, nature-based solutions, resilience.

media freedom. Example: Capacity building of local media workers and outlets.

We promote gender equality and women’s empowerment. Example: Encouraging girls’ rights by increasing access to education.

LGBT + Rights. Example: Awareness campaigns to combat LGBT + discrimination.

Points to consider before submitting a bid

Projects are funded for no more than 8 months. Activities must be carried out before March 31, 2022. Plan to start activities from August 2021

Payments are made in arrears (reimbursement). This means that the embassy will not be able to pay upfront for project activities that have not progressed.

Overhead/administrative expenses should not exceed 10% of the overall project budget.

At least 85% of the funds must be fulfilled by December 2021.

Ensure that the proposed project objective (form) is well-defined, specific, and aims to achieve one or more of the listed cooperative outcomes.

We welcome co-financing from other institutions. If appropriate, include this as part of your bid.

Each organization can only submit one proposal per workspace.

The purchase of capital goods including infrastructure, real estate, furniture and/or IT equipment is not authorized.

All projects must be consistent with the Paris Agreement and take into account climate and environmental risks and their impact on gender equality.

These points are subject to change at the discretion of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

gender equality

The UK government is committed to achieving gender equality at home and around the world, which is why we are pushing ahead with the Independent Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Gender.

As such, we expect all embassy-funded projects to be gender mainstream:

Carefully consider the level of women’s participation in the delivery of project activities that apply to both implementers and beneficiaries

Understand and respond to the diverse needs of women and girls who participate/benefit from projects. This should be considered during the project design phase, during implementation, and as part of the project impact assessment.

Consider and prepare for the differentiating impact the activity may have on the women and girls involved in the project.

Who can send project proposals

State agencies at all levels

Legally Registered Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

University

think tank

Private Sector and Chamber of Commerce

Before applying, make sure you can provide the following legal documents if required by the embassy (do not pass these documents along when applying):

Digital copy of Trade Register / Articles of Incorporation (Registro Mercantil o Acta Constitutiva)

Copy of Financial Registration Identification Number (Registro de Identificacin Fiscal -RIF)

Letterhead document specifying bank account details

Copy of identification (Cdula) of the legal representative of the organization

Display process timeline

July 5, 2021 – Deadline for potential project implementers to submit project proposals

On July 19, 2021, Embassy will inform potential project executors who have been nominated for their semi-final qualifications and ask them to develop a revised project proposal with an activity-based budget (ABB) to achieve one of the specified outcomes.

August 6, 2021 Deadline for Implementers to Submit Full Project Proposals and ABBs

August 12, 2021 – The Embassy Project Committee meets to agree and approve successful projects. Notification to successful and unsuccessful bidders

On August 16, 2021, signing a grant agreement/contract/MOU with the approved project implementer and starting the project implementation

These dates are subject to change.

selection process

If you believe that your organization can assist the embassy in communicating its cooperation goals, please complete the attached form in English and forward it to [email protected] by the specified deadline. Subject line (eg Asociacin Venezolana de Investigaciones Sociales).

Bid Form Request for Potential Project Implementers (2021)

ODT, 38.6 KB

This file is in OpenDocument format.

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and require a version of this document in a more accessible format, please send an email to [email protected] Please tell me the format you need. It would be helpful if you could tell us which assistive technology you use.

This form is intended to help you determine why your organization is best suited to provide a project to achieve one of the outcomes of our collaboration, the types of activities you have planned as part of an embassy-funded project, costs, and with whom you will be working. devised. We will partner with you to provide project activities. Proposals presented in other formats will not be considered.

After receiving a project proposal, the embassy creates a list of candidates based on agreed upon criteria such as whether the project is sustainable in the long run, is doubling effective, represents value for money, and is gender mainstream.

These criteria are reflected in the evaluation matrix used by Embassy to display potential project executors. Those with higher scores are placed on finalists and must develop a bid for the entire project. The embassy may request that an organization join as a partner and bid together for the entire project.

The Embassy Project Committee meets to evaluate project bids.

Project monitoring process

Once approved, the grant agreement/contract/MoU requires implementing organizations to submit quarterly reports and final assessment reports.

Embassy staff will stay in touch with your organization during project execution and may request monitoring meetings or participate in project activities.

Some examples of embassy-funded projects:

Building a network of organizations to end violence against women and girls in Venezuela

Diploma Course on Culture of Peace and Human Rights for Mrida Municipal Officials

Raising awareness of police and LGBT rights

PRECIS Climate Modeling System Training for Government Officials

Can reduce liquefied petroleum gas subsidies

Implementation of online participatory budgeting and procurement systems in 8 Venezuelan markets.

