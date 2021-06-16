



This essay, written by Norah Rami, 17, of Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas, is one of the top 10 winners of The Learning Networks eighth annual student essay competition, for which we received 11,202 nominations.

Teach us what we need

My year of sex education consisted of learning how to spell abstinence (100% effective) and watching videos of teens regretting SEX before marriage (I felt so dirty!). For a class called sex education, sex was barely mentioned without the word ever. Rather than giving myself the tools to make safe decisions about my body, I, like many teenagers, have been left in the dark by our inadequate sex education program.

In my home state of Texas, sex education is optional, and if offered, the course should focus on abstinence. However, in the fall of 2020, Texas announced it would be updating its sex education curriculum for the first time in 23 years. My friends and I wrote to our reps asking them to include consent, contraception, LGBTQ identities and sexual harassment in the program, but our calls fell on deaf ears. Teaching consent was out of the question as it would give yes to sex as an option on the table for adolescents; the simple LGBTQ expression was ignored; and sexual harassment has been reduced to sexual bullying with the definition of you’ll know it when you see it.

The brutal truth is that teens will have sex. Rather than ignoring what is given, our education system has a responsibility to give them the tools to be safe. When it comes to conversations about our bodies, teens don’t need shame or fear, we need guidance. In today’s world, where adolescents are exposed to sex through television and the Internet with biased perceptions of consent and contraception, it is more important than ever to address these often considered taboo topics.

By working towards comprehensive sexuality education, we are investing in the future, fighting poverty and reducing inequalities. Our current system of sex education has been costly. Abstinence-focused education has been shown to increase rates of teenage pregnancy, a key factor in an increased likelihood of poverty and maternal mortality. Texas, with its education focused on abstinence, has one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates in the United States. Our flawed sex education program condemns our children. This is compounded in cases involving LGBTQ education, where students often lack additional guidance from parents and peers; inclusion can protect the health of LGBTQ students by increasing awareness of protection and sexually transmitted diseases, and even promote tolerance through simple recognition. Additionally, by including consent in our curriculum, students learn to value individual boundaries and create a safer world of respect and autonomy.

While most teens won’t be using math anytime soon, sex education is relevant to both their today and their tomorrow. It’s time to upgrade our outdated and inadequate system to one that doesn’t let our students down, but instead empowers them to make informed decisions about their bodies.

