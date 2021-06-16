UK inflation jumps to 2.1%, beats Bank of England target





Inflation in the UK surged again last month, beating economists and the Bank of England targets. The reopening from lockdown has pushed up prices and has destabilized expectations for a gradual rise this year.

Consumer goods prices rose 2.1% in May from 1.5% in April, the highest since July 2019. The consensus expectation was 1.8%.

Economists around the world are monitoring price increases as inflation accelerates as national economies open up. In the United States, prices rose 5% year-over-year in May, the fastest rise in nearly 13 years.

Central bankers were convinced that this sharp rise would be temporary due to short-term supply chain bottlenecks, rising commodity prices and suppressed demand. But some, including BoE chief economist Andy Haldane, have warned against complacency with rising inflation risks.

Consumer price inflation doubled in April after reaching a four-year low of 0.2% last summer. The increase in May was partly due to the opening of much of the hospitality industry after the closure, which led to inflation faster than expected, up to the BoE’s 2% target level.

This has caused disagreement among economists about the future path. Most have predicted inflation will cross 2% much later this year.

Martin Beck, senior economic adviser at EY Item Club, said the sharp rise was driven by short-term factors and is likely to be temporary. “[We are] “I’m skeptical that the May data is a sign that the UK is entering a new era of consistently high inflation,” he said.

But Paul Dales, a British economist at consulting firm Capital Economics, said the big price rises after the reopening of the economy would push inflation “a little more” this year than he had expected of 2.6%.

He added that price hikes are likely to fall again as the reopening effect diminishes, but potentially sooner than expected. “We are [inflation] We will spend most of next year at less than 2%,” he said.

The possibility that inflation will continue above the BoE target could add pressure to central banks to take action to contain price rises.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said last month that he would not hesitate to tighten monetary policy by raising rates from the current 0.1% if price hikes appear to continue to outperform 2%.

The central bank said in May it would curb quantitative easing by banks that buy government bonds to stimulate the economy, but said it was an operational problem not triggered by changes in monetary policy.

Inflation growth in May was driven by a significant increase in clothing and footwear, with automotive fuel and recreational goods rising 2.3% between April and May. Eating and drinking in pubs, restaurants and pubs has also raised prices as businesses raise prices for customers looking to take full advantage of the more comfortable restrictions.

These were partially offset by a downward contribution from food and non-alcoholic beverages. Excluding volatile elements such as alcohol, core inflation rose from 1.3% to 2%.

Inflation is likely to rise further in the coming months as the VAT cuts in the hospitality sector, which had kept prices in restaurants and pubs low in September, were canceled.

