Horses for courses: US Open





The 121st popular champion will be identified on one of the biggest popular tracks, Torrey Pines (South Course) in La Jolla, California. The original William P. Bell design opened in 1957 and the PGA TOUR has played an event here every year since 1968. Rees Jones was commissioned to modernize the course in the early 2000s. The goal was to host a US Open and that goal was achieved in 2008. Jones was back on the scene in 2019 to adjust a handful of holes to ensure the track was ready for the second edition. This will be the 14th US Open held in the state of California and the second in three years (Pebble Beach, 2019).

The scorecard says 7,685 yards and a Par-71 (35-36), so Torrey will play, once again, as one of the longest US Open runs in history. Unlike most US Open venues, this will be the second time in three years that the USGA has used a PGA TOUR event site to host its flagship event. There isn’t much time between late January and June to make drastic changes to the layout will be the same, minus the # 6, usually a Par-5 hole, dropping to a Par-4 this week. Alleyways and approach areas overseeded in late January will now be mostly Kikuyugrass minus overseeding. The rough will only be Kikuyugrass and the quality of the nest the way it grows will make recovery and approach shots difficult.

It should be difficult. It’s a major championship.

Few fairways were touched at the US Open and this week shouldn’t be any different as there are only 20 acres of fairway to aim for. Compare that to 24 acres at Memorial So Tight Is Right!

The approach game and the crushing of the pars around the greens will be essential. Poa annua’s greens are only 5,000 square feet on average, which isn’t big at all, and the last four TOUR winners have all been in the GIR top 14, so hitting more is a major key. . Once on the dance floor, the Poa annua needs to be smooth and quick for the major championship, so keeping the ball on the correct side of the hole is the challenge around the greens.

The 82 bunkers will be in play at the start and at the approach. Of the 18 holes, 14 have sand to the right and left of the green, eliminating a bailout. Only one hole has water but it is the famous Par-5 finish hole.

The first 60 and tied will play the last 36 holes.

The 18 holes in Monday’s playoffs were replaced with a total of two holes followed by sudden death.

The weather seems to be perfect for the tournaments as the temperatures are pushing up to 80 and the sun will be shining. The breezes on this coastal route will be that, rather than wind.

In play this week is a $ 12.5 million prize pool ($ 2.25 million for winner plus 600 FedExCup points) plus a five-year TOUR exemption and a 10-year US Open exemption. , among other advantages.

Recent winner at Torrey Pines – US Open

2008: Tiger Woods (-1, 283) Woods beat Rocco Mediate in the playoffs on Monday to win his 14th major championship. … Only two below par for the week. … Lee Westwood missed the playoffs with one shot (E, 284). … Heath Slocum won the round of the week with a Sunday of 65, while Stewart Cink signed for 67. … Miguel Angel Jimenez scored 66 on Friday, the lowest round before the cup. … The cut was 7-over. … Kevin Streelman shared the lead in the first round after 68. … Australia’s Stuart Appleby led by 3 under after 36 holes. … The final duo saw Woods (-3) beat Westwood (-2) with a shot on the last start of the day. … Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson share 18th place. … T26 – Adam Scott, T36 – Pat Perez, T48 – Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar, T53 – Martin Kaymer and Kevin Streelman. MC – Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson; WD – Ian Poulter.

2021 – PGA TOUR Farmers Insurance Open This is one of the few tracks, along with Pebble Beach, that doesn’t need a lot of changes for a major tournament. The fairways are already narrow and the greens won’t take much to reach tournament speed. As with any advice, there is NO SINGLE STAT OR CORRELATION that is automatic. Use it as part of your overall plan.

Patrick Reed (-14, 274) Won by five. … Led the field to putting. … T63 GIR after T9 Fairways (#ShortGame). … Posted 6-minus on the south course. … Only double-digit player below par. … Adds another tough course win to his CV.

Notables in the field this week: Tony Finau (T2) ranked T71 in the fairways. … Viktor Hovland (T2) made 22 birdies on his first visit. … Ryan Palmer (T2) only made six bogeys. … Xander Sc Chaudele (T2) was one of two players who posted both rounds in the 60s this weekend. … Lanto Griffin (T7) was second GIR. … The 2017 winner, Jon Rahm (T7), played all four rounds par or better. … Will Zalatoris (T7) T74 in the fairways in his debut. … T10 included Peter Malnati, Francesco Molinari, Sam Ryder and Adam Scott.

The main leaders in statistics

The top golfers in each stat in the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are only listed if they are due to compete this week.

