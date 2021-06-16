



G7 was a ‘wasted opportunity’ because Johnson failed to show leadership.

Sir Keir Starmer is responding to Johnson.

The Labor government and Labor Foreign Minister Ernest Bevin helped find NATO. So Labor will always treasure it, he says.

He said the devil would be in the details in his trade deal with Australia. Labor expects it to be scrutinized.

This G7 should have been the most important of a generation. It was the first of a recovery and the first with the new president of the United States.

But it was a wasted opportunity, he says.

He said the WHO needs 11 billion vaccinations to vaccinate poor countries. But the summit delivered less than a tenth of that.

Headlines about a billion episodes might be what the PM wanted. But that’s not what the world needs.

The summit was a stepping stone for Cop26. But whatever it is, it’s a step back.

And there was nothing in the peace process in the Middle East. There was nothing that could be done to establish a Palestinian state.

He said Johnson should have used the summit to make progress on the Northern Ireland Protocol. But he didn’t.

It’s no surprise that the Prime Minister has lost the trust of our allies and has shattered Britain’s reputation for adhering to international law, becoming isolated and unable to lead.

Starmer says the G7 delivered what the PM wanted. Great headlines, great photos, and a continuation of the Frenchman on top of the sausage.

But that shows just how narrow the PM’s ambitions are. He hosted the G7, not led it. He acted as a tour guide rather than a leader.

Johnson’s Statement on the G7 and Nato Summit

Boris Johnson is currently making a statement about the G7 and Nato summits.

He would like to thank the residents of Cornwall for hosting the summit. They wanted to show how world democracy is ready to solve some of the world’s toughest problems. He says the G7 will fight Covid, prepare for another pandemic and bring a better world.

He is now summarizing the main conclusions of the G7. They are set here in the last statement (pdf).

The G7 will devise a fairer tax system, he said.

And they will unite against the growing injustice, the denial of education for girls around the world.

The G7 has decided to stop government support for overseas coal-fired power plants, he said.

G7 will devote 30% of its land and sea to nature.

There is no contradiction between tackling climate change and creating high-paying jobs, he says.

On Monday he and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison agreed to a trade deal, he said.

The country of Carbis Bay was a democracy. The democratic ideal is set forth in the Atlantic Charter, signed in 1941 when Britain was Europe’s only surviving democracy, Johnson said he and Joe Biden signed the update in the sight of the ship Churchill’s linear descendants, the HMS Prince of Wales. It was used in 1941.

At Nato, Johnson says Britain contributes more to the alliance than any other country in Europe.

Family photo taken at the G7 summit in Cornwall over the weekend. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Owen Thompson (SNP) asks why the PM wants to endanger the prospects of Scottish farmers and scammers.

Johnson said he did not accept the fact that the Australian trade deal would do so.

Kirsten Oswald (SNP) said the trade deal with Australia would weaken farmers, reduce consumers and lower animal welfare standards.

Johnson says the trade deal is the first in which the government has actually incorporated high animal welfare standards.

Stuart McDonald (SNP) says universal credit rules risk putting people into poverty.

Johnson says the point of UC is to put people into work.

William Wragg (Con) asks when Sage members will resume media gigs to lower morale.

Johnson says people need to learn to live with Covid.

Johnson says the number of deaths from fires is declining. He says lawmakers shouldn’t suggest that all tall buildings are dangerous.

Ruth Edwards (Con) asks if the PM will take a closer look at the ideas in the TIGRR report. (see 9:39 a.m.)

Johnson says this is a great report.

Former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith (Con) asks the PM if the PM agrees that it’s important for Northern Ireland’s parties to form a new administration and execute the agenda of the New Decade, New Approach document.

Johnson says he supports this approach. He says he wants to form a stable management team.

Philip Davis (Conn) said the mortality rate is below the five-year average. So instead of trusting the common sense of the British people, he instead trusts experts like Susan Michie, a longtime member of the Communist Party who wants the restrictions to last forever.

Johnson says no one wants restrictions to last forever.

Johnson says Scotland needs a different type of MP than SNP MPs. We need MPs to defend Scotland, he says.

Johnson reiterates the threat of dropping parts of the ‘completely disproportionate’ NI protocol if the EU does not compromise.

Westminster’s DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson asks the PM to confirm that the EU Withdrawal Act and the Northern Ireland Protocol have not tacitly repealed Article 6 of the Union Act protecting trade between the NI and GB.

Johnson confirms it. And he said that if there is no progress on the implementation of the protocol, which is now completely disproportionate, the necessary steps will have to be taken to protect trade the way Donaldson wants it.

This could mean unilaterally extending the grace period granting exemptions for refrigerated meats, or invoking Article 16 of the protocol, which could suspend parts of the protocol.

Westminster’s SNP leader Ian Blackford also begins by paying tribute to Jo Cox. And he blames BBC journalist Nick Watt for treatment by anti-lockdown protesters.

He said the PM needs to clarify if the text messages Dominic Cummings revealed are real. (see 11:55)

He said the Scottish government was sold out on the Australian trade deal.

He asks the PM to check the amount of beef allowed from the first day without tariffs.

Johnson says Scottish farmers will benefit from the deal. 350m worth of food is already being exported to Australia. This is your chance to boost it.

Blackford says even PMs can’t believe the trip. He said Australia would benefit from the deal at $1.3 billion a year. However, the UK economy will only grow by 0.02% of GDP. He said the UK would need 200 deals to make up for Brexit.

Johnson says the deal could boost pork belly sales. If Blackford wants to go back to the EU, he says it’s crazy.

Starmer is what’s important right now. The PM’s indecisive decision at the border blew it away. We’ve all heard of this before. Change the tide in 12 weeks and remember that everything is over until Christmas and June 21st is your freedom day.

The British do not expect miracles, but they do expect basic abilities and honesty.

He asks why you should trust Johnson now.

Johnson asks why you should trust Starmer now.

He said Britain would not have been able to launch a vaccine if it had stayed at the EMA, and if it had stayed in the EU, as Labor wanted, it would not have been able to control its borders.

(Neither of these two claims is true. At least, if Johnson means Covid by control vigilance, this is what he hinted at in the context.)

