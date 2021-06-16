China and Russia are brought closer by the United States and its allies, but will their “indestructible friendship” last?





Russia and China couldn’t help but brag about their “unbreakable friendship” ahead of Vladimir Putin’s summit with US President Joe Biden this week.

Relations between Moscow and Beijing are at an “unprecedented level,” Russian leader Putin told NBC in an interview broadcast Monday, stressing that he did not see China as a threat. “China is a friendly nation. It has not declared us an enemy, like the United States has,” he said.

In recent years, the two countries have drawn closer to each other amid deteriorating relations with the West. For Russia, a pivot to the world’s second-largest economy was a natural solution to the sanctions against its annexation of Crimea and its incursions into eastern Ukraine in 2014. And Beijing was more than happy to strengthen ties with its neighbor to the north as tensions escalated in almost all countries. aspect of its relations with the United States.

The economy has been at the center of their strategic partnership. Bilateral trade topped $ 100 billion in 2018, and the goal is to double it by 2024. The two countries also deepened their energy cooperation, including a $ 400 billion deal to transport natural gas in from Russia and several joint nuclear power plant projects in China. Moscow is also Beijing’s largest arms supplier, supplying 70% of China’s arms imports between 2014 and 2018.

On the diplomatic front, Beijing and Moscow have often sided with the United Nations Security Council, opposing the United States and its allies on issues such as Syria while dismissing Western criticism of human rights violations. human rights.

But their tactical alliance has become more urgent since Biden took office with a promise to assert U.S. leadership on the world stage. Under Biden, Washington has repeatedly identified Russia and China as the greatest threats to the rules-based international order, as it rallies its allies to unite in an apparent ideological battle between democracy and the ‘autocracy. Over the past few days, discussions of how to counter the authoritarian actions of Russia and China have been highlighted both at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in England and at the NATO meeting in Brussels.

In response, Moscow and Beijing have presented a strong united front against criticism, as well as what they say are “attempts to destroy” their relationship.

“We must tell those who try by all means to drive a wedge between China and Russia that any attempt to undermine Sino-Russian relations is doomed to failure,” Zhao, a spokesman for the ministry, said on Tuesday. Chinese Foreign Affairs.

But despite the show of unity, there is still a lot of potential for friction.

Trade relations between the two countries are deeply imbalanced. China is Russia’s largest trading partner, while Russia is a much smaller trading partner for China. The majority of Russia’s exports to China consist of natural resources and raw materials, in exchange for imports of manufactured goods.

There could also be geopolitical issues. Through its Belt and Road initiative, China has extended its economic influence in Central Asia, an area long regarded by Russia as its sphere of influence.

Beyond official relations, the Russian public is increasingly wary of Chinese investments in Siberia and the Russian Far East, where Chinese plans have fueled resentment and backlash from locals.

Observers have long viewed the development of Sino-Russian relations as a partnership of convenience motivated by geopolitical and economic interests, after the two powers abandoned their past animosity. At the end of the 1950s, relations between Moscow and Beijing became strained and subsequently characterized by deep mistrust, ideological strife and border disputes.

And now, in the absence of shared core values, common ideologies, and a formal military alliance, it remains to be seen how deep and lasting their bonds will be.

Around asia

A total of 28 Chinese military jets landed in Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ) on Tuesday – the largest incursion since the autonomous island began regularly reporting such actions last year. was reportedly detained over the weekend after refusing police requests for free burgers. In Japan, some Tokyo Olympics volunteers are worried about the risk of catching Covid-19, amid uncertainty over whether they will be vaccinated before the games.

Photo of the day

Installation of a house in space: China will send three astronauts into orbit Thursday during its first manned mission in nearly five years. The three men, aged 45 to 56, will live for three months on the central module of the country’s still completed space station. On board the space station, called Tiangong or Celestial Palace, the men will install equipment and perform a series of technical tests.

Falling spending could weigh on China’s recovery

A coronavirus outbreak in southern China and economic uncertainty among consumers may complicate the country’s recovery efforts.

Sales of movie tickets during the holiday weekend of the Duanwu Festival – known in English as the Dragon Boat Festival – have fallen by around 40% compared to the same period in 2019, according to official data. It was the worst box office performance for the holidays since 2015.

And while 89 million people have traveled within China’s borders during the holidays, or nearly as much as in pre-virus 2019, they haven’t spent as much as they used to. Official data showed that overall tourist spending was only 75% of 2019.

Chinese state media partly attributed the poor box office performance to community lockdowns in the densely populated Guangdong region, imposed to control a coronavirus outbreak that began last month. The epidemic has also plagued other industries, including shipping, as Guangdong is home to several important ports.

There may have been a few other factors as well. Moviegoers on Chinese social media have complained about the lack of Hollywood blockbusters to see this weekend.

And the overall decline in tourism spending could also be attributed to uncertainty about the economy. A national survey conducted by the People’s Bank of China in the first quarter of 2021 showed that only 22% of city dwellers who responded were willing to spend more. Almost half of those surveyed wanted to save more.

China has emerged from the pandemic at a faster rate than other major economies, thanks to strong global demand for its products and a boom in state-led investment in infrastructure and real estate projects.

But consumption recovered at a slower pace than expected. Retail sales in April rose about 18% from a year ago, well below consensus forecast of 25%. It also slowed from the 34% increase in March.

The labor market has not fully recovered either. The economy created around 4.4 million new jobs in the first four months, down from the 4.6 million recorded during the same period in 2019.

By Laura Il

Pressure mounts for Beijing boycott 2022

A growing number of Western parliaments are denouncing China’s actions in Xinjiang as genocide, further isolating Beijing diplomatically and increasing the likelihood of a partial political boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

On Tuesday, the Belgian parliament’s foreign relations committee adopted a non-binding motion claiming that Uyghurs run a “serious risk” of genocide because of the actions of the Chinese government in the far west of the country. A vote on the resolution is expected in the legislature on July 1.

“Our little country is big because we dare to save a little humanity,” Belgian MP Samuel Cogolati said on his official Twitter.

Belgian lawmakers are the last Western parliamentarians to debate a motion condemning Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang, where human rights experts say up to 1 million Uyghurs have been held in a vast system of re-education camps.

On July 10, the Senate of the Czech Republic declared that the Chinese government was committing genocide in Xinjiang. On May 20, the Lithuanian parliament adopted a similar non-binding resolution.

In total, five Western parliaments have now passed official non-binding motions using the word genocide in connection with China’s policies in Xinjiang, including the UK, Canada and the Netherlands, with Belgium likely to follow. The United States government officially labeled China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang in January as genocide.

But perhaps the biggest blow is yet to come for the Chinese government. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on June 7 he was consulting with US allies on a “common approach” to a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, in line with Biden’s push to a united front against China.

And the pressure for a diplomatic boycott is increasing. The Czech Senate endorsed the idea in its declaration of genocide in Xinjiang last week. The US Innovation and Competition Act, which was passed by the Senate on June 8, included a clause that would make it “the policy of the United States” to engage in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos