Greenlists cause huge damage to UK tourism, Ryanair says.





The boss of Europe’s largest budget airline has attacked what Boris Johnson calls mismanagement of the Covid epidemic and has demanded that vaccinated travelers be able to fly between the UK and the EU without restrictions.

Currently, there are only two possible destinations on the quarantine-free green list: Gibraltar and Iceland.

Ryanairs chief executive Michael OLeary said: UK’s Covid travel policy is confusing.

The green list does not exist. That’s because countries like Malta and Portugal have fewer coronavirus cases than the UK and countries with rapidly rising immunization rates remain amber.

Meanwhile, UK citizens, with nearly 80% of whom will be vaccinated by the end of June, continue to face Covid restrictions on travel to and from the European Union, despite the fact that the majority of EU citizens will be vaccinated by the end of June. June.

recommendation

OLeary spoke one day after asking the travel industry to suspend air passenger obligations for several years to help the travel industry recover from the crisis.

On June 3, Transport Minister Grant Shapps put Portugal on the list of pumpkins rushing home to evade quarantine and get rid of Portugal, the only mainstream green-listed country.

Announcing the tightening of controls, Shapps said: The public always knows that travel will be different this year, and we must continue to take a cautious approach to resuming international travel in a way that protects public health and vaccine launches.

We’re making great strides in the UK with the launch of a vaccine, but the public continues to say they shouldn’t travel to destinations outside of the green list.

The Labor Party has called for all amber-listed destinations to be moved to the red-listed, along with mandatory hotel quarantines for almost all travelers.

Existing restrictions on inbound travelers mean that outbound travel is a small fraction of typical summer levels and inbound tourism into the UK has almost completely collapsed.

Sergeant Ryanair said: Boris Johnson puts an end to his severe mismanagement of Covid and his recovery from Covid, and it’s time to restore the freedom of movement for vaccinated British citizens and their families using the UK’s successful vaccine program. . EU with lower Covid case rates than UK and rapid increase in vaccination rates.

This will at least allow the UK tourism industry to plan what’s left of the summer season and get hundreds of thousands of people back to work.

Tourism Minister Nigel Huddleston on Friday announced a program to restore inbound tourism to the UK by 2023.

The tourism recovery plan is a blueprint for how the sector can better recover from the pandemic, much faster than forecasts predict. he said

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos