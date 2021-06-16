UK inflation jumped to 2.1% in May





Annual price growth, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased 2.1% in May, the fastest growth since July 2019, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS).

ONS cited rising pressures on inflation due to costs of transportation, car fuel and eating out.

Economists expected an increase of 1.8%, leading to further speculation about when the Bank of England could begin tightening monetary policy.

Andy Haldane, the outgoing BOE chief economist, said last week that wages and expenses are already rising, and that high-street inflation “can’t fall behind that much.”

US inflation hits 2.6% high in 13 years

Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said: “Inflation is on the rise and has breached the Bank of England’s 2% target, but is hesitant to respond by reducing the stimulus it has provided and the too addictive quantitative easing. At this time, we expect a significant portion of inflation to be temporary, so this is likely the right decision: while it looks like a wage increase is on the way, again this data is too skewed by hindsight plans to be considered a reliable indicator.

“Unfortunately, much of inflation is bad inflation and hitting low-income households. It is not yet known how long these price increases will last. Inflationary pressures mean that if suppressed demand dissipates or supply continues, the recovery will be much more difficult than it used to be. It will ultimately fall to the government to pull the fiscal lever while continuing the level-up agenda as there is a risk of becoming more uneven.

“The data we’re receiving is still noisy and won’t be back to normal for a while. So don’t be surprised to see things heat up for a period of time while the BoE assesses the impact. Investors should keep it up. Noise from central banks The market will react quickly as soon as it hints at a move, which is why investing in a quality business is so important right now It’s built to withstand multiple market environments, and soaring inflation and that central bank It must be phased in by the impact it may have on the decision.”

Core inflation, excluding prices for food, energy and other volatile items, rose to 2% in the 12 months to May, ONS said.

M&G’s Lord: Inflation and what it means for bond investors

“Despite rising inflation, central bankers in the US, UK and Europe will remain loose monetary policy (i.e. keep interest rates low) to support economic recovery,” said Jonathan Letham, head of IMX at Nucleus. Investors are saying that central bank stimulus coupled with the reopening of the economy could lead to higher prices and lower real yields in the long run.

“However, if people stop spending for the first time after a period of continuous lockdown, we expect a rise in global inflation. The inflation surge we are seeing is likely a transitional stage due to supply chain problems and demand as an economy.

“The market reaction so far suggests that investors agree that global stocks have been generally profitable since the beginning of the year, and that U.S. Treasury yields have actually fallen since the announcement of U.S. inflation. It’s the UK. The bond market indicates that inflation expectations have risen moderately, which is around 0.6% in the five years since the beginning of the year and 0.5% in the decade.”

The Bank of England said it expects inflation to reach 2.5% by the end of the year as the economy reopens after the coronavirus lockdown and global oil prices rise.

Governor Andrew Bailey said the rise in inflation is temporary and there is no need for the central bank to cut large-scale stimulus measures.

Ambrose Crofton, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said: “As a result of government support guaranteeing income while spending options ran out last winter, we believe that consumers have saved about 10 people since the pandemic began. As % of GDP is generally higher than expected, prices are rising in all expected areas: clothing, restaurants, hotels, recreation and culture.

“Increasing price pressure in the UK is part of a global phenomenon as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, central banks are gradually leaning towards ending their emergency monetary assistance programs. Now all eyes are turned. Next week I’ll be attending the Bank of England meeting on Thursday to discuss how and when to start a more normal policy.”

