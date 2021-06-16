Poor households in Britain should get free heat pumps, experts say | energy





Experts told the government that it needs to launch a market for low-carbon heating equipment and provide free heat pumps to low-income households to meet UK climate targets.

Heat pumps can cost thousands of pounds to install today, but the more you install, the faster the cost can drop. It is widely regarded as the best way to replace British gas boilers and reduce carbon dioxide emissions in your home.

More than 20 organizations representing builders and construction businesses, energy companies and civil society groups have signed an open letter calling for a fair heat deal to ensure heat pumps are accessible to low-income people.

About 14% of UK greenhouse gas emissions come from heating the UK’s meager housing stock, most of which is ventilation and energy inefficient. The group also urged low-income people to use insulation.

Just six months after the government scrapped an insulation and low-carbon heating installation program called a green home subsidy, parts of the targeted homes were insulated and complaints about poor service became widespread.

Ministers are currently working on a new heating and building strategy that has not yet been announced. The Climate Change Commission, the government’s legal advisor, has warned that reducing emissions from the domestic housing sector is essential to meeting the UK’s net zero emission target by 2050.

Juliet Phillips, senior policy adviser for the E3G think tank, one of the organizations making the call, said: Moving from a gas boiler to a heat pump is one of the biggest carbon savings you can achieve in your home. But it must be reasonable and we urge governments to support our fair heat deal so that no one is left behind in the green industrial revolution. If done right, the UK could lead the world in reducing heat-induced carbon emissions while reducing energy costs, boosting the economy and protecting the fuel poor.

The letter also urges ministers to remove environmental levies from energy bills, ensure that it is always cheaper to run heat pumps than boilers, and cover the cost of new heat pumps with subsidies to all households, but not low-income families. I did. Competitive with the cost of installing a new gas boiler.

Signatories have also called for changes to the stamp duty to eliminate the value-added tax on green housing products and services and reduce the cost of housing with low-carbon technology.

Signatories include Master Builders Coalition, Energy UK, Friends of the Earth, UK Green Building Council, think tank E3G and CPRE Rural Charities.

Mike Thornton, Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Saving Trust, said: The UK needs real speed and scale to bring heat pumps to market if it wants to hit its net zero goal. Fair heat trading gives you the confidence, clarity and certainty to open up the investment you need to do this.

A spokesperson for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: We are already leading the way in ensuring affordability and fairness are at the heart of clean heating reforms, and we will learn more about our approach in our future heat and building strategy. will provide .

We are helping low-income families and vulnerable groups to make their homes greener and cut energy costs, and we will continue to support them through initiatives such as home upgrade subsidies and new clean heating subsidies starting in April next year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos