Cyprus suffers from lack of British tourists after years of record growth | Cyprus Holidays





In a cavernous hall serving a hearty breakfast buffet at Limassols Four Seasons, Pam Vernon and Sue Sampson cut a lone figure. During this time, hotels are usually seamless with British vacationers. Instead, like the meandering palm-fringed pool on the outside, the restaurant is full of Russians. A regular visitor for the past 25 years, Vernon can’t remember anything like that.

She said there are usually hundreds of us here when the staff greets the British with good humorous jokes and obvious delights intermittently. There are always many families here at this time of year. me and john [her husband] You will never miss May or early June in Cyprus. It’s like coming home.

In the midst of a pandemic that left even the loudest Limassol pubs non-seasonally quiet, Vernons decided to punt with friends Sue and Chris Sampson for a vacation on a Mediterranean island, despite endless testing and quarantine rollbacks. House. Chris, a former GP, studied amber publicly traded countries dealing with Covid-19 a few weeks before his arrival.

Limassol’s Pam and John Vernon. Photo: Helena Smith

John, a retired company director, said banking on the island was turning green, expressing hopes that it would be overthrown by the British government a few days later. In our opinion, it is safer in terms of infection rate than the UK.

Strangely enough, it’s not just the four seasons that have had non-British springs. The stretch of luxury hotels along Limassols waterfront, an emerging destination catering to pensioners and young British professionals alike, also report primarily Russian clients. Unlike London, Moscow does not require travelers to self-isolate when returning from abroad, but they are tested for coronavirus both upon arrival and five days later.

More than Greece in the west, Turkey in the north, or any other country in the Near East, the former Crown Colony relies on British tourists as its main market.

Chris Sampson, a retired GP from East Sussex with his wife Sue at the Four Seasons Hotel in Limassol. Photo: Helena Smith

A record 1.4 million people were British in 2019, when an unprecedented 4 million people visited the war-torn island of Greece-run southern Greece, young vacationers arrived to enjoy hotspots like Ayia Napa and older people Headed to a more calming place. The resort of Paphos in the west.

Our positive rate is lower than in the UK and we have the best stats for strains in the Mediterranean. Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios

Until last year, Four Seasons veteran managing director Nick Aristou thought he’d seen it all. Before Covid we had a record three straight years, said the British-born Cyprus, who worked with the Forte group before starting a hotel business in Cyprus in the early 1990s.

Repeatedly, guests had to reschedule. But what is clear is that there is a lot of frustrated demand. People just want to run away. Currently, August-October reservations are higher than in 2019.

Nicosias Tourism Department officials said prior to the pandemic, the priority was to upgrade tourism products away from the sun, sea and sand models and extend the season to include shoulder moons at both ends.

Now the focus is on facilitating travel in our sauce market,” said Christina Charalambous at the minister’s desk. It’s all about gathering people here and convincing the government to allow them to travel to Cyprus.

Marina, Limassol. photo: Alamy

Growing sense of urgency as 1 in 10 Greek Cyprus is employed in tourism supports the desire to normalize the industry again.

At around 85 percent of last year’s income loss, the loss was tragic, Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said. If indirect income is also taken into account, saving a sector that provides 20% of the direct income to the republic’s economy 13% has become the name of the game.

Like officials from Athens and beyond, Perdios does not hide his disappointment with the UK’s latest travel advice. Before shocking the travel industry and tourism-dependent countries as the British government refused to add new destinations to their list of quarantine-free travel, Perdios flew to the British capital to squeeze the island incident.

We think we deserve the green category as soon as possible, he told The Guardian in a phone interview. We have better stats than the UK, as well as our R levels as well as the UK itself, and have the best stats for strains in the Mediterranean, he said. .

Sitting here with these great stats, but not being recognized for all the work we’ve done will lead to disappointment.

Beach, Larnaca. Photo: Georgios Tsichlis/Alamy

Like Greece, Cyprus has accused the Boris Johnson government of being short-sighted. Tourism requires foresight and planning, Perdios said.

The reality is that as long as this instability with respect to classification continues, people don’t know what to reserve. At least given an estimated date, I don’t think it would be bad.

Emphasizing the risk of price increases with last-minute bookings, he added: More work needs to be done to show people what the future holds. The country turns green as if we told everyone to stop booking, stop looking, stop dreaming and wait. So what should people do? Last minute booking?

Arriving in Cyprus, empty sun loungers stacked along the Larnaca coast are the first sights that strike visitors. Whether you believe mass tourism or not, attracting vacationers to the coast is an unsettling view that speaks of a crisis within the crisis for smart destinations.

Returning to the Four Seasons, Vernons and Sampsons are happy to travel despite the uncertainty of flight cancellations and the inevitable Covid test ahead. It was a pleasant vacation with a day on the golf course and a cabana at the sea.

The British government didn’t tell us not to go, so we decided to follow the advice and use our own judgment, John said over a cocktail at the hotel’s terrace bar. That judgment was based on the reasonable and qualified advice of Chris, a physician who follows data every day. Definitely, everyone come back.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos