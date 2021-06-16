Jelly, smoked, baked into pies, but can Britain stop eels from extinction? | fishing





An unusual re-wild mission is underway on the M5 highway. The little finger-length eel has completed its 6,600 km (4,000 mi) migration from the salty Sargasso Sea in the Atlantic Ocean to the brackish waters of the Bristol Strait. They have spent two years in the currents and are hoping to settle in Somerset Levels. One of the most mysterious wildlife migrations on the planet.

Three fishermen wait for eels on the banks of the River Parrett outside Burrowbridge. New arrivals look like glass threads and are full of energy. I scream involuntarily when the first batch arrives, close to fisherman’s ecstasy It’s garbage! If you’re interested in catching 10, you haven’t done this long enough. [eels] At this time of the year, trade fencer Steve George says:

Glass eel migration should peak in mid-April, when the moon is bright and the tides are just right. In the past, hundreds of fishermen would have been waiting quietly on the banks like herons. It’s just us tonight. About 600 eels are caught, but it seems nothing compared to a few days.

Elver’s Bucket. The number of these deadly endangered fish has decreased by more than 95% since the 80s. Photo: Alexander Turner/The Guardian

Each year 1.3 billion young glass eels enter European waters, and 5-10% enter the Strait of Bristol between Wales and Cornwall. This sounds a lot, but the population of this critically endangered fish has declined by more than 95% since the 80s. For most fish, meeting the net is bad news. However, the eels caught tonight will be transported to their rearing habitat in the Kings Sedgemoor Gulch, an artificial gully, which could not be reached because the end of the estuary is blocked by a sluice gate.

I don’t know what it is. It doesn’t matter much about money for me. They are fascinating creatures.Paul Squire

Knowledge of how to fish for eels is fading away from river ecology, economy and culture. Having been fishing for 25 years, Paul Squire is still dazzled by their mysterious life. I don’t know what it is. They are fascinating creatures.

Over the past decade, the number of eels has increased after centuries of decline. Laws have been enacted to protect the European eel, which is considered one of the most trafficked animals in the world. The local efforts of these fishermen to re-wild eels in British rivers are the latest in an international fight to overturn the fortunes of the species.

Re-wilding or restocking Europe’s rivers is nothing new. The UK has been shipping glass eels to Germany since 1908. In recent years, between 15 and 15 million eels have been sent to Europe each year, with 60% re-wild or restocked and 40% used for aquaculture. Sadly Brexit ruined the party all night, said Andrew Kerr, chairman of Sustainable Eel Group (SEG), founded in 2010. The UK can no longer trade eels to Europe. So Severn’s 300 fishermen in Parrett have no market and no customers. And that tradition is virtually over.

Andrew Kerr, Chairman of the Sustainable Eel Group, wants to create a national rewilding program in the UK. Photo: AlexanderTurner/The Guardian

Peter Neusinger has been fishing eel since 1983 and is one of the UK glass eel collectors, initially shipping it to Europe for farming and eating, but then back into the wild. But in January after Brexit, business fell off a cliff. I think the madness of the current situation is a fishery reinvented in itself. We never ran into any obstacles and so far no one came to help.

Kerr is leading a movement to create a national rewilding program. His goal is to move 10 million eels a year, which he thinks would cost 200,000. In the river tonight, the fishermen will catch only 30, but they are doing it voluntarily. They are worth around 200 per kilogram for restocking and 300 per kilogram for consumption. Kerr said it would be madness if trade with the EU was permanently halted.

Small eels, an important food source for many creatures, including gulls, herons, cormorants and otters, have a high mortality rate. It’s crazy to let them die in a clogged river system, Kerr says. They add nothing to the wider ecosystem. They need to be moved and made wild again so that they can play a full role in freshwater in England and Europe.

Young eels traditionally heralded the arrival of spring, with the first coming around the same time as the daffodils. A centuries-old staple, it is usually jellied, smoked, or eaten as a pie. In the past, no one lived far from ponds, ditches, and rivers full of eels, but that relationship is gone.

The Huntspill sluice gate at the mouth of the Parrett River blocks the eel migration path. Photo: Alexander Turner/The Guardian

The Huntspil sluice gate at the estuary of the Parret River, a few miles downstream from where the eels were released, shows just how hostile the environment can be to eels. River is a misnomer, says Kerr. You’ll see these amazing ergonomic structures, huge chunks of concrete, steel doors, and everything that controls the water. That one is fresh water and this one is salt water. Nothing comes in or goes out unless a person wants to.

On the barrier’s shores, the flat landscape is snaked with wide, sparkling tidal flats reminiscent of the water and wild landscapes that would have been there before man drained. Most of the barriers at Somerset Levels date back to World War II. Throughout Europe in the 20th century, leaky wooden structures were replaced by concrete and steel.

The UK has focused on unblocked routes that are not re-wild, and around 1,000 eel migration routes have been restored over the past decade. It is a drop of the sea. But those were many of the most important ones, Kerr says, campaigning to put eel passages like runs, flaps and bristles in place as much as possible.

Huntspill sea outlet. Photo: Alexander Turner/The Guardian

As soon as the glass eel arrives in freshwater, it begins to transform into a young stage elver (11-12 cm long). The best eel habitat is between fallen trees, on the edge of a river under rocks and roots, and can grow up to 1.5 meters after 10 or 20 years in British waters. When this age is reached, the autumn rains usually leave European rivers like silver eels and return to their spawning grounds in the Sargasso Sea.

No one has ever seen an eel spawn, and after doing so, it dies. At one stage, it was believed that spawning could be completed over several nights in one large orgy, but now it is thought to span weeks. The females smell great and attract males, says Kerr, who passionately talks about every part of eel ecology.

Paul Squire (right) with his fellow fisherman lowers his net to catch an eel. Photo: Alexander Turner/The Guardian

The 1980s saw an increase in international eel trade, which was not illegal at the time. That’s because small glass eels were flown to farms in Asia, where they were grown and eaten as mature silver eels. By 2018, the gang had smuggled up to 350 million glass eels from Europe to Asia each year to showcase their expensive delicacies.

In 2007, the EU adopted the eel regulation to solve this problem. It improved regulations on fisheries, encouraged the removal of barriers to migration, and introduced a restocking program. In 2010, the EU banned the import and export of European eels. This has given authorities the power to disband human trafficking gangs with more than 100 arrests each year over the past few years.

According to a report by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea, the population increased at a statistically significant rate between 2011 and 2019. EU law enforcement agency Europol estimates that eel trafficking has fallen by 50% since peaking at 100 million tonnes in 2018. Kerr said the EU eel regulation has set up a fantastic framework for countries to take action.

Steve George checks the eels in the net. Photo: Alexander Turner/The Guardian

Europe produces about 5,000 tonnes of eel annually from about 20 certified farms with transparent supply chains. Kerr said he was initially shocked to learn that eels were still being legally bred for food, but said that commercial activity is now a key part of conservation measures such as wildlife.

In Europe, only 4% of the 1.3 billion are used for aquaculture. This species is an easily absorbable harvest. 25% in Asia is madness. That’s right. Do it properly, do it responsibly, perform within the constraints and circumstances created by SEG and EU regulations, and impose fines, says Kerr.

Parrett’s changes show the impact of EU regulations on local industries. When the rule came in, British fishermen had ropes, floats and nets, which they used to catch eels. The poles and nets available to fishermen are quite small.

Elver’s chestnut catches are released into other waterways, allowing them to continue their movement. Photo: Alexander Turner/The Guardian

Fishermen say pocket money and do it mainly for pleasure, spending time with people in the river that they won’t see for the rest of the year. Squire estimates that only 1% of fishermen are active illegally. He says fishing is more enjoyable now and the number of eels is increasing year by year.

This little success story is budding all over Europe. Old-fashioned fishermen are stewards of sustainable eel production because of the abundance of genuine interest in eel. Bringing back eels is a story about remembering wildlife and rewriting it into our landscapes and cultural traditions. Maybe someday, jelly eel will be back on the menu.

Follow biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for more extinction era coverage and all the latest news and features here.

