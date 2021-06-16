Against China, US lawmakers consider pro-Taiwan bill





WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) – Democratic and Republican members of the US House of Representatives this week will introduce legislation to bolster US support for Taiwan, as part of a congressional effort to take a tough line in relations with China.

Representatives Ami Bera and Steve Chabot, Democratic and Republican leaders of the Asia subcommittee of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, will present the “Taiwan Peace and Stability Act”, a measure “to support the diplomatic space , economic and physical “island self-government.

“I hope we can get something bipartisan upstairs in the House,” Bera said in a telephone interview. “I think this is an area where we can hopefully speak with one voice.”

Bera said he expects much of the Taiwan law to eventually be included in the “Eagle Law,” a sweeping China-relations bill that Representative Greg Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, presented last month. Read more

On June 8, the Senate passed by a strong bipartisan 68-32 majority the US Innovation and Competition Act, or USICA, a bill worth about $ 250 billion to strengthen the country’s capacity to compete with China, including massive support for semiconductors and telecommunications equipment. . Read more

House leaders are not currently considering voting on the Senate bill. Instead, House committees draft their own legislation, which must be passed by the House, combined with the Senate bill, and passed by both Houses before it becomes law, a process that may take weeks. Read more

“STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY”

The new House Taiwan bill does not advocate a change from the long-held US stance of “strategic ambiguity” despite calls from some of the more hawkish members of Congress for a clear commitment to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack. Chinese attack.

The Biden administration opposes such a change.

The United States is Taiwan’s biggest international supporter and main source of weapons, which angers China, but like most countries, Washington has no formal diplomatic ties to Taipei. Beijing claims the democratically ruled island is part of “one China” and regularly denounces foreign involvement as interference in its internal affairs.

The legislation emphasizes the importance of stability. He calls on the Biden administration to report within 90 days on a whole-of-government strategy to strengthen deterrence against cross-strait conflict, with an emphasis on cooperation with allies.

Bera said that despite their concerns over Taiwan, the United States should not send a signal to Beijing that it supports the island’s independence.

“The last thing we want is for China to misinterpret the commitment of the United States and the world to what has worked very well in the past, the one-China policy,” he said. he declares.

The Biden administration is opposed to such a change, but has vowed to deepen its informal relationship with Taipei amid increasing pressure from Beijing on the island. Read more

The bill also calls on US agencies to analyze ways to help Taiwan economically and expand its development.

And he recognizes Taiwan as an important contributor to the global community and calls on the Biden administration to submit a strategy to advance Taiwan’s “meaningful participation” in international organizations.

NATO leaders, encouraged by US President Joe Biden, warned at a summit Monday that China presents “systemic challenges”, taking a more forceful stance towards Beijing.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Alistair Bell

