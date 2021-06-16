US-Russia, Interest Rates, Kevin Durant: Your Wednesday Night Briefing





1. Presidents Biden and Vladimir Putin made broad statements of goodwill after their first in-person summit, but it was clear that divisions remain.

Putin has denied Russia’s responsibility for the upsurge in cyberattacks against US institutions and rebuffed US criticism of human rights violations. Biden said he gave the Russian leader a list of 16 examples of critical infrastructure prohibited from cyberattacks, and said he made it clear that if attacked, we have significant cyber capabilities and would respond in a way. cybernetics.

Among the results was an agreement to start US-Russian talks on cybersecurity and arms control, and to return the ambassadors to their posts in Moscow and Washington. Here are the latest updates.

I did what I came to do, Biden said after the summit. Speaking separately, Putin said: I think in this situation there cannot be any kind of family trust. But I think we saw some glimmers.

2. The Federal Reserve now forecasts that it will hike interest rates from their lowest in 2023, increasing its projections as the economy recovers.

Fed policymakers plan to issue two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023, a sign that a labor market recovery and rising inflation give policymakers confidence they will achieve. their objectives of full employment and stable prices in the years to come.

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Fed, said at a press conference: We were going to be in a very strong job market pretty quickly here.

In the Washington News, the Education Department says it interpreted a Supreme Court ruling to mean that discrimination against transgender students is prohibited under Title IX, a reversal of its era stance. Trump.

3,600,000.

This is the number of lives Covid-19 has claimed in the United States. Even though the country has made great strides in its fight, the virus still kills hundreds of people a day, almost all of them unvaccinated, experts say. The lawyer who led the investigation into the 9/11 attacks quietly laid the groundwork for a non-partisan commission in the United States to investigate the pandemic.

In Europe, the warmer weather and the low number of cases give hope in some countries that the deployment of vaccines could allow a more normal summer. American tourists could be allowed to re-enter the EU as early as Friday.

In vaccine news, issues at Emergent BioSolutions emerged in March after workers failed to take action to prevent millions of doses of vaccine from being contaminated at its Baltimore plant. While Congress investigated the incident, senior executives at the company received $ 8 million in bonuses.

4. International mediators rushed to calm tensions between Israel and Hamas after hostilities escalated overnight.

After the launch of Israeli military airstrikes in response to incendiary balloons sent to southern Israel by Hamas, Egyptian and United Nations diplomats negotiated talks and hoped to restore a ceasefire. The exchange was the first armed conflict between Israel and Hamas since an 11-day air war between the two sides ended last month.

Although no casualties were reported, the overnight conflict was a test of openness for Israel’s new coalition government just three days after it took office. The exchange appears to have been sparked by the Israeli government’s decision to allow a far-right Jewish march on Tuesday through Palestinian areas of Jerusalem, despite threats from Hamas to retaliate.

5. Delaying motherhood is no longer just the domain of highly educated people: women of all classes are increasingly prioritizing career goals.

The result was the slowest US population growth since the 1930s. Since 2007, the birth rate for women in their twenties has fallen 28%, and the biggest recent declines have been seen among single women. According to an analysis by The Times, the birth rate is falling fastest in places with the strongest job growth, where women are more likely to wait.

Separately, an expanded child tax credit distributed in the form of monthly checks will begin to reach households in July and last until the end of the year.

7. A contentious vote in the Southern Baptist Church highlighted strong divisions within the largest Protestant denomination in the country.

8. Goodbye angels, hello Megan Rapinoe.

Victorias Secret, the beleaguered lingerie giant, is attempting the most extreme brand turnaround in recent memory: an effort not only to redefine itself, but also for what sexy is and who it is for.

This means that the Angels, their wings and their lingerie adorned with rhinestones will be replaced by the Collective: seven women famous for their exploits, including Rapinoe, the football star; Paloma Essler, a size 14 Vogue cover model, above center; and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a 38-year-old Indian actor and technology investor.

The company will continue to sell lace lingerie, but its scope will expand, especially in areas such as sportswear. Will women buy it? $ 5 billion in annual sales straddles the answer.

9. Kevin Durant’s performance on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks will be one we will talk about for years to come.

With many injuries on the team, the Brooklyn Nets needed Durant to attack in Game 5. And Durant delivered, finishing with 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming the first player in history. the league to record those totals in a playoff game. . The Nets are now 3-2 in the series.

Body control, footwork, passing our unboxed basketball reporter, making the 6-foot-10-inch steep front unstoppable. The Times Magazine recently featured him and the Nets, perhaps the best team ever.

10. And finally, its grilling season.

The fire almost always improves the taste of vegetables, caramelizes their sugars and intensifies their sweetness, and the smoky flavor adds complexity to an already crisp taste of the vegetables. Even leafy greens benefit from a brief shift.

Master of barbecue Steven Raichlen recommends two methods: direct grilling, ideal for tender and chewy vegetables, leafy vegetables and sliced ​​vegetables; and indirect grilling, with the grill lid closed to capture heat. This is the preferred method for large, firm vegetables.

No one gathers around a stove to watch you boil or steam broccoli, writes Raichlen. But grab that broccoli over a scorching fire on the grill and both of you will be stars of the show.

