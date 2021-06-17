UK Catapult Project Wing by Network-ID





Wing’s blog post, announcing the results of a six-month simulation project, discusses the UK’s philosophy on Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM), a federated system that leverages Network ID (NET-RID) technology for remote identification of drones. Make your support clear. . The UK system differs significantly from the Remote ID rules published in the US, which focus only on broadcast technology.

“Today, the UK government’s Connected Places Catapult shared the results of a six-month simulation of an “open access” drone traffic management system with Wing and other industry partners. This has successfully demonstrated how drones can get the job done, from emergency response to grocery delivery. Share the sky safely with each other and with larger aircraft. “

“… The result is an open ecosystem where multiple drone traffic management solution providers can operate simultaneously and harmoniously with each other. Each provider can apply to join the ecosystem and, once approved, access airspace information and flight data to share with airspace authorities and each other. This data sharing is facilitated through a secure digital platform that does not require human controllers to act as intermediaries. Additionally, by leveraging Network Remote Identification (NET-RID) technology, the ecosystem provides an unprecedented level of transparency to this new field of aviation by allowing third-party observers to identify nearby operators. “

The UK Catapult Project has demonstrated an alternative NET-RID approach to remote identification of drones, taken by both the UK and Europe. For example, in a simulated emergency scenario, participants could easily set up and allow media aircraft and emergency aircraft to purpose. For smooth collision avoidance with no-fly zones

When the US Remote ID rules were released in December, it was surprising to some that the rules no longer contained provisions for network IDs as in previous versions. Wing said he was against the broadcast. However, he said the posted rule had unexpected consequences for US consumers and raised privacy concerns for drone operators and businesses.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos