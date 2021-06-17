American men and women get new kit for summer





The summer international tournament season has arrived, and with the United States Men’s National Team playing in the Gold Cup and the USWNT chasing gold at the Olympics, there is a new kit for both teams. stay fresh on their respective stages. OL Reign fans will almost certainly see several players from their favorite club wearing the new jersey in Japan this summer, as recent additions have left the squad with three players from the U.S. national team likely on their way to the Olympics – Alana Cook, Rose Lavelle and Megan Les Rapinoe all seem well placed for spots on the short list. Cristian Roldan’s place in the USMNT picture is less clear, but there’s still a good chance the Seattle Sounders will have the chance to see a local hero pull the stripes for the men’s team this summer.

More stars. No more scratches. Less waste.

Inspired by ripple and made with at least 75% recycled polyester, this new outdoor kit replicates the on-field energy of iconic United States national teams. pic.twitter.com/AWA7yyDpiT

Nike Football (@nikefootball) June 16, 2021

According to Nike, which produces the kits for US Soccer, the distinctive pattern of the kits is inspired by the visual of a waving American flag. For most people who see the kit, the first connection is probably Manchester United’s black and white zebra stripe kit rather than anything flag-related. Regardless of the stated inspiration, both kits are clearly inspired by the same design: dazzle camo. Dazzle camouflage isn’t new to football, and it sure won’t be the last we’ll see. There is a desire for bold patterns, styles that grab your attention whether they’re on the pitch or on the street, and if there’s a chance to make an attacker even a little harder to follow, then it is. is absolutely a bonus.

The new kit is part of the American football trend that at least tries to have fun when it comes to its looks. The United States will likely never have a certified banger like the Nigerias 2018 masterpiece, but at least it doesn’t put the exciting talents coming through the men’s and women’s teams in boring t-shirts.

Nike

For me, these kits look better than Manchester United’s. The scale of the pattern is larger and more consistent, making the overall result less loaded. While some people may dispute the design and I’ve seen a lot of less than positive responses, I think it’s a good idea for the United States to wear stripes. Lines that don’t line up might bother some people, but in my opinion, the effect creates sort of a combination of two of my favorite fashion design elements, stripes and color blocking.

The only real gripe for me from a design standpoint is that while the pattern continues on the back, there is a huge blank blue piece there. This is not the same as the problem with a lot of Adidas kits where the pattern or design is only on the front of the shirt, however, it is a more practical matter. Even with a high contrast color like white, the names and numbers of the players would be incredibly difficult to read on the pattern. Enter the solid blue patch. It’s not ideal, but it might serve as an added incentive to represent your favorite player. As a cool little touch, this kit continues the use of the kind of flash tape on the side of the shirt that was used on the current white kit.

The rosters for the Olympics and the Gold Cup haven’t been announced yet, but if you’re the type to plan ahead, you can get the women and men from Nike right now. The US Soccer store carries player jerseys, if that’s how you like to ride, including the USWNT kit in men’s cups.







