



Launched today from its headquarters in Leeds, UK Infrastructure Bank will be tasked with accelerating investments in ambitious infrastructure projects, reducing emissions and raising standards across the UK.

The bank, first announced by the Chancellor along with the spending review, will fund important projects in all regions and countries in the UK in sectors including clean energy, transport, digital, water and waste.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Exchequer said:

The UK Infrastructure Bank opens today, accelerating our ambitions to combat and uphold climate change while creating new opportunities across the UK as part of its jobs initiative.

Through banking, we are investing billions of pounds in world-class infrastructure that will support people, businesses and communities across the UK.

The UK Infrastructure Bank can initially deploy 12 billion capital and issue 10 billion government guarantees, bringing the total investment to over 40 billion.

Working with local governments and the private sector, the bank will provide a range of financial tools including debt, equity and guarantees to leverage investments tailored to the needs of specific infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited his new office in Leeds today to celebrate the opening of the bank. There, he met senior management, including bank chairman Chris Grigg, and hosted roundtables with local infrastructure and business leaders.

Chris Grigg, chairman of the UK Infrastructure Bank, said:

A new UK Infrastructure Bank is open for business. I am delighted to lead this institution, which will be a catalyst for investment that supports regional economic growth and supports net zero ambitions.

We look forward to forging strong partnerships with project sponsors, institutional and regional leaders.

Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership & NP11 Chairman Sir Roger Marsh OBE DL said:

Finding this powerful national institution in our region will be a real catalyst for change and a major driver of post-epidemic recovery. It builds on our long-term commitment to ensuring that the benefits of economic growth are felt in all communities.

This landmark decision demonstrates the strength of our financial and professional services sector and will ensure strong and successful long-term economic prospects for the urban area, the North and the UK. It will serve as a catalyst to inspire economic growth and business confidence in times of greatest need, and we are delighted to be operating in Leeds.

The move also marks a new page in relations between the government and cities and regions across North Korea, where we work together to unlock our economic potential and communicate our ambitions to level all regions of the country.

Leeds City Council Chief Executive Tom Riordan said:

Since the startling news that Leeds is home to the UK Infrastructure Bank, we have been busy with our banking and treasury colleagues to welcome them warmly to the city. Today’s launch is a positive sign that the bank is gaining pace and is strongly aligned with its clean energy, transport and housing investment plans for Leeds and the North.

Amanda Beresford, President of the Leeds Chamber of Commerce and Planning Partner at Schofield Sweeney, said:

The Chamber is delighted to welcome the UK Infrastructure Bank to Leeds. We look forward to working with organizations in identifying opportunities to invest in low-carbon infrastructure and working towards a net-zero economy of the future. UK Infrastructure Bank’s goals and objectives are very closely aligned with Chambers ownership. To achieve our ambitious environmental goals, we know we must invest now to create the infrastructure, jobs, skills and skills to make them happen.

UK Infrastructure Bank will be a good company, joining several other organizations that have decided to be located in Leeds, including the Bank of England and Channel 4. We firmly believe that access to a regional perspective will be of tremendous help to the government’s ambitions to boost the UK economy.

As part of today’s opening, the bank has issued a primary document outlining its relationship with the government.

more information

The UK Infrastructure Bank will form an integral part of the Government’s national infrastructure strategy and will complement the existing expertise of the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) and the National Infrastructure Commission.

In the 2020 Spending Review, the government announced the next phase of the infrastructure revolution with a promise to spend 100 billion in capital expenditures this year (2021-22), an increase of 30 billion in cash over the past two years.

The bank has 22 billion financial capacity, consisting of 5 billion in capital, 7 billion in debt and 10 billion in guarantees.

This is part of the government’s plan to provide over 600 billion in total public sector investment over the next five years, providing the highest level of public sector net investment as a percentage of GDP since the late 1970s.

HM Treasury and the UK Infrastructure Bank have signed a Keep Well agreement to ensure the bank has sufficient funds to meet its payment obligations at maturity.

The bank will be launched in provisional form and will expand its capacity and capacity over time.

Starting June 17, banks can issue loans, shares or guarantees for private projects. The bank will start lending to local authorities in late summer.

The Banks branding was created by the in-house HM Treasury team.

