US Equity Futures Decline Slightly After Fed Predicts 2023 Rate Hike





Stock futures fell slightly in overnight trading after the Federal Reserve raised inflation expectations and forecast rate hikes as early as 2023.

Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59 points, or 0.17%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.43%.

US stocks fell in Wednesday’s regular session after the Fed’s initial statement and economic projections. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day 265 points lower at 34,033.67. The blue chip average fell 382 points during the day. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% to 4,223.70. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.2% to 14,039.68.

Markets retreated from their intraday lows after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said projections for future rate hikes should be “taken with a big grain of salt” and reiterated he believed the inflation was transitory.

Powell has also not released any guidance on when the central bank will start scaling back its bond buying program.

“You can think of this meeting we had as the ‘talk talk’ meeting, if you like,” said Powell when asked about the reduction. “I now suggest that we withdraw this mandate, which has served its purpose.”

The Fed chairman said the central bank would continue to monitor the economic recovery and provide “advance notice” before announcing updates regarding the cut.

“The market is reacting violently to the Fed’s revision of inflation forecasts and the advance of these two interest rate hikes, but I’m not sure what they expected given some of the [inflation] numbers, ”said Michael Arone of State Street Global Advisors.

“There is this disconnect between the summary of the economic projections and what is in the statement,” Arone said. “The big question is ‘is it transient or is it more permanent?’ and what the Fed did today didn’t help clarify that conversation. “

Also on Wednesday, China said it would release industrial metals from its natural reserves to control commodity prices.

Investors await quarterly earnings reports from Adobe, Kroger and other companies on Thursday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos