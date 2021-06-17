US Open 2021 preview – ESPN 98.1 FM





One of the toughest major championship golf tournaments is almost underway. Some of the best players in the sport will start on Thursday, June 17 for the 121st US Open in La Jolla, Calif.

The closing hole at Torrey Pines

The US Open returns to Torrey Pines for the first time since 2008, when Tiger Woods defeated Rocco Mediate in one of the most remarkable moments in the history of the sport. At the 2008 US Open, Woods needed a birdie on the 18th par 5 to match Mediate. From 12 feet, he putt to force an 18-hole playoff. Woods then beat Mediate in an 18-hole playoff while playing on one leg, scoring one of his biggest triumphs.

It will also be a home game for reigning PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson. At 50, he recently became the oldest player to win a major tournament. However, Mickelson faces the obstacle of not having easy access to the course as he struggled to get the start time. Nonetheless, the six-time winner of the Major remains focused as he contemplates a career Grand Slam with a victory at the 2021 US Open.

Interesting stories from the 2021 US Open

Fans were hopeful that the Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka duo would perform together in the first two rounds. However, the USGA has announced that golfers will not be matched. Meanwhile, DeChambeau and Koepka are among the tournament favorites.

Defending his 2020 championship, DeChambeau opened up about the brewing rivalry and how he thinks the feud with Koepka is purely for fun.

“I think it’s fun. There is a time when this is a good joke, personally I love it. I think over time I hope this weekend we can play against each other and compete. I think it would be fun and I think it would be great for the game, ”DeChambeau said.

Although he finds the breakup hilarious, he said he plans to focus on his game before the US Open.

The four-time winner of Major Koepka has also explained the hot new rivalry and he agrees that it is good for the game.

How to watch

The four-day tournament will be broadcast every round on television between NBC and Golf Channel.

Thursday June 17: 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Golf Channel; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on NBC Friday June 18: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel; 6 to 9 p.m. on NBC Saturday June 19: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on NBC Sunday June 20: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Golf Channel; 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on NBC







