Double-jab UK tourists can skip pumpkin list quarantine as per offer | corona virus





Travelers to the UK who have received two doses of the Covid vaccine will be able to enter the UK without quarantine, according to plans the ministers are considering, the Guardian said.

Whether and how people are coming from there, considering changes to the traffic light system where places are graded based on Covid cases and jab rates as the government struggles to allow more international travel to stem the import of new strains. Determines which should be isolated.

Only a handful of countries are on the green list without quarantine, with 50 territories on the red list, requiring anyone arriving on their way to stay in a quarantined hotel for 14 days.

The list of pumpkins, which includes the majority of countries and Portugal was recently added, caused even more confusion. Official government advice urges people not to travel to these places, but there is no law preventing people from arriving there and leaving their homes during the day by isolating them at home for up to 10 days or using a post-test release system. five.

Currently, travelers leaving the UK can use the NHS app to prove their vaccine status and block quarantine in some countries.

But in a move to further encourage people to get both jabs, The Guardian has heard that ministers are considering easing travel restrictions on the pumpkin list so that someone vaccinated against two coronaviruses can escape quarantine. I did. Those who are not fully vaccinated will face the same restrictions currently in place for the Amber List country.

Health secretary Matt Hancock is open to the idea, according to The Telegraph. The government has announced that Covid vaccines will become mandatory for social workers.

The suggestion that travelers could face more incentives to be jab has also given rise to speculation about the future of the traffic light system, and if the traffic light system is left in place, how likely travelers will be to visit a redlisted country given the barriers. Getting back from them for the rest of 2021.

Last week, former Prime Minister Theresa May accused ministers of enforcing a confusing system of international travel restrictions. She complained: It is incomprehensible that one of the most vaccinated countries in the world is one of the most reluctant to give its citizens the freedom that such a vaccination should support.

Chris Grayling, former transport secretary to Tory, also said the government’s decision would cost hundreds of thousands of jobs and weaken the aviation industry for the future.

Former Health Minister Stephen Hammond has accused the government of ignoring data and making illogical choices on the green, amber and red lists.

