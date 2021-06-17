US to buy 200 million more Moderna photos, in case boosters are needed





The Biden administration, anticipating the possibility that Americans need boosters of the coronavirus vaccine, has agreed to purchase an additional 200 million doses from drugmaker Moderna with the option to include any developed to fight the variants. as well as pediatric doses.

The purchase, which is expected to begin delivery this fall and continue next year, gives the administration the ability to give boosters if needed, and to immunize children under 12 if The Food and Drug Administration is authorizing vaccination for this age group, according to two administration officials not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Experts are not yet sure if, or when, booster shots might be needed. The emergence of variants in recent months has sped up research on boosters, and current vaccines are believed to be effective against several variants, including the Alpha variant which was first identified in Britain and which has become dominant in the UK. United States.

And this week, U.S. health officials classified the Delta variant, which was first found in India, as a variant of concern, sounding the alarm bells because it spreads quickly and can cause more serious illness in people. unvaccinated people. Concerns over Delta have prompted England to delay lifting the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

Moderna, a company that had no products on the market until the FDA granted emergency clearance for the Covid vaccine last year, is using technology from the mRNA platform to make its vaccine a so-called plug and play method which is particularly adaptable to reformulation. Last month, the company announced preliminary data from a clinical trial of a booster vaccine corresponding to the beta variant, first identified in South Africa; the study found an increased antibody response against beta and gamma, another variant of concern first identified in Brazil.

Announcing the purchase on Wednesday, Moderna said it plans to deliver 110 million new doses in the fourth quarter of this year and 90 million in the first quarter of 2022. The option is for the total US supply of Modernas two-injection vaccine. at 500 million doses.

We appreciate the collaboration with the US government for these additional doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, which could be used for primary immunization, including children, or possibly as a booster if necessary to continue to defeat the pandemic, Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Modernas said in a statement.

We remain focused on being proactive as the virus evolves by leveraging the flexibility of our mRNA platform to stay ahead of emerging variants, he said.

Under its existing contract with Moderna, the federal government had until Tuesday to exercise the option to purchase doses for future immunization needs at the same price it currently pays around $ 16.50 per dose. Similar conversations are underway with Pfizer-BioNTech, which also makes a two-dose mRNA vaccine, but no deal has been reached, one of the officials said.

State health services are also preparing for the need for revaccination, Dr Nirav Shah, chairman of the Association of State and Territory Health Officials and senior health official, told reporters on Wednesday. of Maines.

It may be a bit too early to say for sure whether second doses, booster doses will be needed in the fall, Dr Shah said. Certainly the best job we are doing now reduces the likelihood that variations may get lost.

He added: There is a direct link between what we do now and what we may need to do later.

As of Wednesday, about 65% of American adults had received at least one injection, according to federal data. But with vaccination rates slowing, the administration is still striving to meet President Bidens’ goal of having at least 70 percent of adults get vaccinated by July 4, and also to fight against the global vaccine shortage.

With the growth of the Delta variant of concern and millions more Americans to be vaccinated, we are focusing on our urgent and robust response to the pandemic, Kevin Munoz, a White House spokesman, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last week, at the start of his meeting with leaders of the Group of 7 Nations, Biden announced that the United States would purchase 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and donate it for use by about 100 low-income countries. and intermediate over the following year, describing it as the Americas’ humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as possible.

One of the officials said on Wednesday that if Moderna’s purchase left the administration with a surplus of vaccine, the administration would donate those doses to other countries.

