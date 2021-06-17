New Zealand pays attention to UK and EU to diversify market beyond China





New Zealand aims to reach free trade agreements with the UK and EU this year to diversify its export markets amid escalating tensions with China, the trade minister from the Pacific countries said.

However, Damien O’Connor insisted that Wellington would continue to expand its trading relationship with Beijing, despite being “auctioned” on relations between neighboring Australia and China.

He told the Financial Times, “All countries in commerce recognize the value of having a diverse market, especially in a world that is increasingly challenged through chaos, climate events, geopolitical events and more.”

“Obviously China is also an important market for Australia. And while we are concerned about some of the issues that arise, we continue to build areas of strength between our two countries.”

China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, with exports of NZ$19 billion (US$135 billion), a quarter of its annual total exports, by the end of March.

Wellington was able to avoid a diplomatic dispute that undermined Sino-Australia relations for more than a year, and China has imposed punitive duties on Australian wine and barley imports.

“We have always been simple in terms of relationships. [with China], it was incredibly worth it,” O’Connor said when asked how New Zealand had avoided this fate.

Wellington was the first developed country to sign a free trade agreement with China in 2008, and in January they agreed to upgrade the agreement to expand market access.

Nevertheless, Wellington has been quietly working to diversify its trade ties to reduce its dependence on China.

As part of this process, O’Connor will meet British Trade Minister Liz Truss in London on Thursday to expedite free trade negotiations with the UK. He will later travel to Brussels to discuss EU agreements.

Truss has targeted New Zealand as the next target for a real post-Brexit trade deal. An official from the Ministry of International Trade described the meeting as “the next big game in the village.”

But British officials have warned that progress will depend on meeting O’Connor and Truss. “New Zealanders have to offer more in investment, mobility and service if they want to trade. They have been slow going on these issues so far,” said a senior Whitehall official.

O’Connor said the New Zealand-UK deal would be similar in principle to the UK-Australia trade deal agreed this week. Lowering tariffs on New Zealand farm exports, including dairy, lamb and beef, is one of Wellington’s requirements, he said.

He added that British farmers should not be afraid of New Zealand imports. Most of the produce is intended for Asia, the US and other markets, while fewer are available in the UK and EU. But New Zealand produce could play a role in meeting off-season demand, he said.

recommendation

Analysts said Wellington’s efforts to diversify its trading partners could help protect the economy if relations with China collapse, even if there is currently little economic basis for doing so.

“Diversity is always a matter of protecting yourself from danger,” said Rob Scollay, associate professor at the University of Auckland. “But I’m not sure if there is a strong reason to diversify in China unless there is some kind of political collapse.”

New Zealand has been criticized by Australian politicians, analysts and the media for its cozy relationship with China, which has been accused of trampling on human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Wellington has resisted expanding remittances from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, a network that includes Australia, the UK, Canada and the US.

Last month, 60 Minutes aired a documentary called Dollars vs Decency: Is China Occupying New Zealand? O’Connor accused Australia of having to “follow us and show respect” for Beijing.

“Looking back, I probably shouldn’t have said it that way,” O’Connor said. He added that he had maintained a positive relationship with the Australian.

He also denied the fact that Wellington has been soft on China. “We have a voice when we need it and continue to build valuable trading opportunities for our suppliers and customers alike.”

