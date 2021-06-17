United States to Make Juneteenth Federal Holiday | Biden administration





The United States will soon have a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the country.

Congress has approved a bill that would make Juneteenth, or June 19, a holiday a bill that Joe Biden should sign into law.

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the people of Galveston, Texas, freeing slaves in the last rebellious state. Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, freeing those enslaved in the southern states, and Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865. But the proclamation was not applied to Galveston until Federal soldiers read the proclamation on June 19, 1865.

Our federal holidays are purposely few in number and recognize the most important milestones, said Democratic MP Carolyn Maloney. I can’t think of a bigger milestone to commemorate than the end of slavery in America.

Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Texas, speaking next to a large poster of a black man with massive scars on his back after being whipped, said she would be in Galveston this Saturday to celebrate with the Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas.

Can you imagine said Jackson Lee, who joked about his height. I might be taller than Senator Cornyn, forgive me, for it will be such a heightened joy.

The Senate unanimously passed the measure yesterday, and the House voted to pass the bill on Wednesday afternoon.

About 60% of Americans knew nothing or just a little about Juneteenth, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday. And the federal recognition of Juneteenth comes as Republican officials across the country ban schools from teaching students critical race theory, the history of slavery and the continuing impacts of systemic racism.

Congress voted overwhelmingly to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday. But let’s not forget that in Florida and Texas educators are prohibited from teaching critical race theory, wrote human rights activist Martin Luther King III, son of Martin Luther King Jr. May Juneteenth be both a day of celebration and a day of education in the true history of our nation.

To some critics, the movement looked like a hollow gesture. No more performative gestures for Juneteenth, said Janeese Lewis George, District of Columbia board member. Stop giving us things we didn’t ask for and ignoring the things that matter.

Cori Bush, a Democratic representative from Missouri, called for broader reforms to tackle systemic racism.

It’s June 10 AND repairs.

It’s June 10th AND the end of police violence + the war on drugs.

Its June 10th ET end of apartheid housing + education.

It’s June 10th ET to teach the truth about white supremacy in our country.

Black liberation in its entirety must be given priority.

– Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 17, 2021

Fourteen House Republicans opposed the effort. Congressman Matt Rosendale said the creation of the Federal Day was an effort to celebrate identity politics.

Since I believe in treating everyone equally, regardless of race, and we need to focus on what unites us rather than our differences, I will vote no, he said. stated in a press release.

The vast majority of states recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday or have an official celebration of the day, and most states hold celebrations. Juneteenth is a paid public holiday for employees in the states of Texas, New York, Virginia, and Washington.

Under the law, the federal holiday would be known as National Independence Day on June 15.

Republican Congressman Clay Higgins said he would vote for the bill and support the creation of a federal holiday, but he was upset that the name of the holiday included the word independence rather than emancipation.

Why would Democrats politicize this by co-opting the name of our sacred Independence Day holiday? Higgins said.

I mean to my white colleagues on the other side, getting your independence from being enslaved in a country is different from a country getting independence to govern itself, replied Democratic MP Brenda Lawrence, adding: We have the responsibility to teach each generation of black and white Americans the pride of a people who survived, endured and succeeded in this United States of America despite slavery.

