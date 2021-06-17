The number of EU citizens looking for work in the UK has fallen by 36% since Brexit, study finds | Brexit





The number of EU citizens looking for work in the UK has fallen by more than a third since Brexit, a study found that UK employers are having a hard time hiring staff.

Searches for EU-based job seekers in the UK fell 36% in May from their average level in 2019, according to figures from job website Indeed. Low-wage jobs in the hospitality, healthcare sector and warehouses saw the biggest declines at 41%. .

The sharp decline in interest among EU job seekers has not been replicated in other countries, in reports suggesting that stricter post-Brexit immigration rules are having a distinct impact beyond the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clicks on job ads in non-EU countries fell by 1%, and searches in Ireland with citizenship to live and work in the UK post-Brexit saw a similar decline over the same period.

UK companies are struggling to find enough staff to fill the growing vacancies after hospitality and retail outlets are allowed to reopen.

Business leaders have warned that a shortage of overseas workers could put the brakes on the UK’s economic recovery from COVID-19 and could push up prices for goods and services as a staffing shortage forces higher wages to attract new hires.

Government-funded research shows that EU migrants do not suppress UK worker wages, and official labor market figures have yet to show significantly higher than usual wage growth in 2021, but businesses in some sectors say EU migrant shortages are driving UK workers You have to pay wages to do it for you.

Tim Martin, president of Brexit-backed JD Wetherspoon, has urged the government to launch a visa scheme for EU workers so that pubs and restaurants can recruit more employees.

It is estimated that around 1.3 million non-British workers have left the UK since the end of 2019, with many returning to their countries of origin to check for the epidemic at home. Continued travel controls and risks to public health continue to disappoint some overseas workers, but Indeed said Brexit has also played a role.

Interest from non-EU countries, led by Commonwealth countries, such as India and Hong Kong’s former British territories, is growing, but not enough to offset the decline in EU interest, he said.

Official figures show that the number of EU citizens coming to the UK has decreased since the 2016 Brexit vote, but the arrival of non-EU workers there is steadily increasing.

Indeed, UK economist Jack Kennedy said employers in high-wage sectors such as technology, science and engineering are trying to offset the world’s declining interest in EU job seekers.

But low-wage roles aren’t getting as much attention from foreign workers as they did two years ago. That means domestic workers may have to fill the void, he said.

However, higher salaries may be needed to attract UK workers to fill these roles as many sectors, including hospitality, are already struggling to recruit all the staff they need.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos