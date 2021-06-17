Chinese disease expert says probe into COVID-19 origins should move to US – Global Times





The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory disease first detected in Wuhan, China, can be seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, Jan. 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM / CDC / Document via REUTERS

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Reuters) – A senior Chinese epidemiologist said the United States should be the priority in the next phase of investigations into the origin of COVID-19 after a study showed the disease could have circulate there as early as December 2019, state media said Thursday.

The study, released this week by the US National Institutes for Health (NIH), showed that at least seven people in five US states were infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID- 19, weeks before the United States reported its first official cases.

A joint China-World Health Organization (WHO) study published in March indicated that COVID-19 most likely originated from the country’s wildlife trade, with the virus passing from bats to humans via an intermediate species. .

But Beijing has promoted the theory that COVID-19 entered China from overseas via contaminated frozen food, while a number of foreign politicians are also calling for more investigations into the possibility that it leaked from abroad. ‘a laboratory.

Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist with the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told the state tabloid Global Times that attention should be on the United States, which took a long time to test people in the beginning. of the epidemic, and which are also home to many biology laboratories.

“All matters related to biological weapons in the country should be subject to careful scrutiny,” he said.

Commenting on the US study on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said it was now “obvious” that the COVID-19 epidemic had “multiple origins” and that other countries should cooperate with WHO.

The origin of the pandemic has become a source of political tension between China and the United States, with recent emphasis on the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), located in Wuhan where the outbreak was identified. for the first time at the end of 2019.

China has been criticized for its lack of transparency when it comes to disclosing data on the first cases as well as the viruses studied at the WIV.

A report from a US government national lab concluded that it was plausible that the virus had leaked from the Wuhan lab, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.

A previous study raised the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 may have circulated in Europe as early as September, but experts said that did not necessarily mean it did not originate from China, where many SARS-like coronaviruses have been found. been found in the wild. .

Reporting by David Stanway and Samuel Shen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

