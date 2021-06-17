US Ends Trump Policy Limiting Asylum for Survivors of Gangs and Domestic Violence





WASHINGTON Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Wednesday overturned Trump-era immigration decisions that made it virtually impossible for people to seek asylum in the United States due to credible fears of domestic violence or of gang violence, marking one of the most significant ruptures in the Department of Justice. with the previous administration.

His rulings have come in closely watched cases where his predecessors, former Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and William P. Barr, broke precedent by overturning the decisions of immigration appeals judges who allegedly allowed such requests to ‘asylum.

Decisions applicable to all matters in the system, including appeals, will affect tens of thousands of migrants. Hundreds of thousands of Central Americans fleeing extortion and gang recruitment and women fleeing domestic violence have arrived in the United States since 2013, and many cases are still pending, given the huge backlog of cases. immigration courts.

In abandoning the Trump administration’s stance, Garland said the Justice Department should follow precedent.

These decisions involve important questions about the meaning of our nations ‘asylum laws, which reflect the Americas’ commitment to providing refuge to some of the world’s most vulnerable people, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta wrote, in a note to the Civil Division of the Ministry of Justice.

Ms Gupta has asked the Immigration Division of the Civil Divisions to review pending cases that may be affected by Mr Garlands’ overthrow.

The move is the administration’s latest reversal of Trump-era politics. He also defended the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, a position officials had abandoned under the previous administration. Biden’s Justice Department has also sided with the unions in a case that could affect restrictions on organizing workers.

Supporters of the asylum seekers on Wednesday applauded Mr Garlands’ turnaround.

Were really encouraged by this decision, said Karen Musalo, lawyer representing one of the asylum seekers and professor at the University of California, Hastings, College of Law. It gives back the possibility of protection to those whose very life is at stake.

Previous administrations had agreed that people fleeing domestic violence and gang violence could be considered persecuted because of their membership in a particular social group, a definition that allows them to seek asylum in the United States.

But attorneys general can overrule decisions made by immigration judges because their courts fall under the Department of Justice, not the judiciary.

In the case of AB, named after the initials of the female asylum seeker, the department’s Immigration Appeal Board found in 2016 that she was part of a particular social group, saying the government Salvadoran does little to protect people in violent relationships. . That assessment called the woman asylum, but Mr Sessions canceled it in 2018.

Mr Sessions said asylum claims were wrongly broadened to include victims of private violence, such as domestic violence or gangs. Mr. Garland overturned that decision.

In a case called LEA, the initials of another asylum seeker, the Immigration Appeals Board ruled that an immediate family member could be considered part of a particular social group in a case where a Mexican was the target of a drug cartel after his father refused to let the gang sell drugs in his store.

Mr. Barr overturned that board decision in 2019. Mr. Garland overruled it.

Among those who could benefit from Mr. Garlands’ actions is Leticia, a 40-year-old Guatemalan who has a pending asylum claim in San Francisco.

I feel like God is giving me another chance to live with this decision, said the immigrant, who asked to be identified only by her first name to protect loved ones in her home country.

Leticia said she had endured years of abuse from her former husband. Then, after witnessing the murder of two men in a tortilla shop, the gang members who controlled the area began to hunt her down and threaten to kill her.

Two men on motorcycles showed up and shot dead two men inside the store. Later, the attackers tracked down Leticia, who worked in a bakery, she said. They threatened to kill me, she said.

The relentless threats prompted her to travel overland to seek safety in the United States with her 6-year-old son in 2019.

The Trump administration’s decisions to restrict asylum options have been widely seen as attempts to curb immigration to the southwest border by removing protections guaranteed by U.S. and international law.

Relatively few asylum seekers obtain permanent residence in the United States. But they often live freely in the United States as their cases go through the courts for months, if not years.

In particular, the policies targeted Central American families and unaccompanied minors, usually adolescents, who former President Donald J. Trump said included members of gangs exploiting the immigration system to enter the United States. United.

In order to be eligible for asylum, applicants must prove that they have a well-founded fear of persecution because of their race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership of a particular social group. Prior to the Trump administration’s decisions, victims of domestic and other violence were eligible for protection, as individuals, by meeting the standard of membership of a particular social group and other conditions of asylum. .

When Mr Sessions argued that the asylum claims had spread too wide, human rights groups criticized him fiercely, as many judges have ruled against complaints involving gangs and domestic violence , without case-by-case analysis.

In the year following its decision, asylum rates granted to people from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras fell by 38%.

Mr Garlands’ decision to overturn the rulings underscores the importance of analyzing each case on the merits, lawyers said.

Every woman fleeing domestic violence and every individual fleeing gang violence now has the opportunity to have their case tried fairly, applying the law to their facts without having the dark cloud of prejudices and prejudices imposed by the decisions of the administration. Trump, Ms. Musalo said.

President Biden has promised a more humane approach to immigration than his predecessor, and his administration continues to deal with large numbers of migrants arriving at the southwest border, many of whom are fleeing violence.

The move will save thousands of lives, said Malena Mayorga, director of leadership development at Mujeres Unidas y Activas, a local organization of Latin American immigrant women in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The majority of women with asylum cases we see have claims based on domestic and gender-based abuse or organized crime violence, she said.

Many asylum seekers participate in a support group campaigning to reverse the decision, she said.

The number of immigrants detained at the southwest border has increased for 13 consecutive months, according to customs and border protection data. From October 1 to May 31, the United States detained 898,949 migrants crossing the border, up from 859,501 in fiscal 2019, in the last wave.

But encounters with unaccompanied minors and families in Northern Triangle countries fell last month. A total of 10,765 children were detained in the United States in May, up from 13,940 in April. Around 22,600 people in families in the region were treated by the border patrol, up from around 32,600 the previous month.

