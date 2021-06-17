2021 US Open predictions, picks, favorites: one of these nine golfers to win at Torrey Pines





LA JOLLA, Calif .– The 2021 US Open will likely be another member of a recent series of US Opens that seem to identify which bomber puts it best in any given week. Last year’s champion Bryson DeChambeau described his strategy for the bulky Torrey Pines.

“For the most part, I’m going to try to bomb him as much as I can and try to dig him out when I’m not hitting him down the fairway,” DeChambeau said.

If that’s the right strategy – and recent history tells it – it narrows down the list of golfers who can win this tournament to 15 or 10 or even less. The longest guys off the tee who also have a set of other skills that are adequate enough for a major discord.

“I would say the rough is a little different [than Winged Foot], so it’s not going to be that easy to pass, I think, with the corner here at Torrey Pines versus Winged Foot, ”added DeChambeau. “But having said that, I think it will be the same kind of strategy.”

It doesn’t necessarily mean that a shorter hitter like Collin Morikawa can’t win the tournament, only that his margin of error this week is much slimmer than for DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and other guys who are much longer than guys like Morikawa, who will have to hit a lot more fairways than them.

With that in mind, I think the pool of golfers who can win is easier to determine for this championship than any other, and I’ve narrowed it down to the nine that I think will ultimately be the winner on Sunday night.

