UK meat industry cuts production due to Brexit labor shortage





A labor shortage has caused the UK meat industry to cut production and warn that orders will soon be unable to fulfill unless the government eases post-Brexit immigration regulations.

The British Poultry Society (BPC) said a shortage of workers in agriculture and processing has reduced throughput by 10% for the industry, which usually handles around 20 million birds a week since Easter.

Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA), a trade organization representing the beef, pork and lamb industry, said the sector is “heading into a brick wall” as a result of the labor shortage. Processors lacked “between 10% and 11%” of overall capacity, and many now have to prioritize some products and increase overtime pay to meet demand.

“We told our farmers that we had a week or two of no deliveries to our retail customers and only a week or two left to tell the farmers we can’t take the animals out of the farm anymore,” he said.

The warning follows similar reports of labor shortages in the hospitality, trucking and construction sectors. A sector that relies on the flow of EU migrants to fill jobs that are not popular with UK workers because they do not pay enough wages to make up for the tough working conditions.

The tribe began to bite sooner than expected as the epidemic has forced many EU nationals to return home and cannot be easily replaced by other migrant workers. This is because most jobs fall below the level of skills and salaries needed to get a visa. new regime.

“We hit a wall in terms of the Easter workforce,” said James Hook, managing director of PD Hook Hatcheries, which supplies half of the chicks sold in the UK and one-third of the chickens sold in the UK. His farm now had about 80 vacancies, twice as many as usual, but “Pinch Point” was in a factory that was more scarce. He cut production by about 10% “because there aren’t enough people to take what we can give”.

Allen said the nationwide shortage of truck drivers has put more strain on the supply chain, which periodically moves livestock from farms to slaughterhouses, processors, packers and supermarkets.

The BMPA has lobbied the government to put butchers on a short list of jobs for hiring abroad with lower salaries and skill levels. BPC made similar demands, arguing that the sector should be able to hire seasonal workers under a plan currently open only to horticulture.

“We are [seasonal] The employees collect eggs and pull turkeys,” said Paul Kelly, chief executive of Kelly Turkeys, employing around 50 people in Poland during the spring hatching season, and nearly double that number as Christmas approaches.

It’s still possible, Kelly said, because most people have returned regularly and now the status has stabilized. But he expected the labor shortage to bite over time. Because of this, there were problems with customs procedures, so he was considering moving a third of his earned food to the EU.

Hook said many farms and factories have stepped up automation to prepare for immigration changes, and should not only raise wages but also invest more in machinery to attract British-born workers. But the industry will have to “absolutely, certainly” raise prices to finance this, he said, and the government’s flexibility on immigration is still needed to survive the transition.

BPC chief executive Richard Griffiths said the government risks creating a “two-tier food system” with imported food produced to a lower standard and British produce only available to the wealthy.

But Allen said the industry lacks options to address the workforce problem. “If I’m being very honest about it, we’re reaching a point of despair, and it looks like we’re heading towards a brick wall,” he said.

