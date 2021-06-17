Business lobby urges UK government to expand support plan





The new head of the UK’s leading business organization has urged the government to provide additional support to businesses through the extended closure announced this week.

Shevaun Haviland, secretary-general of the British Chambers of Commerce since March, said the decision to withdraw support for deferred payments and business interest rates was “disappointing” after the government delayed the final phase of reopening the economy. .

“It seems logical to us that if we expand our roadmap, we need to expand our support,” she said. This should include delays in curtailing cash aid and additional cash, he added.

The risk of a significant rise in bankruptcy and layoffs is still high as government support cuts as rates and wage costs impact many businesses starting in July, Haviland said. “Every day, cash is leaving businesses that can’t afford it,” she said.

Haviland joined BCC in the Cabinet Office to run the Business Partnership Team. She said the chamber would become the government’s “important friend” and would give ministers access to 53 regional chambers of commerce and international offices across the country.

But she said more effort is needed to engage small businesses in areas such as meeting their “net-zero” climate goals because many people ran out of financial resources after building up debt during the pandemic.

She also advised the government to consider drafting an important plan for doing business in the UK to replace its livestock strategy.

This could unify policy on technology, net zero and trade, pointing out questions about the future success of regional elements of industrial strategy, he said.

“We definitely want an overall business strategy,” she said.

recommendation

Since the acquisition earlier this year, business assistant Kwasi Kwarteng has focused on three areas: Innovation, Enterprise and Net Zero. However, he faces criticism for not having a clear action plan for governments or businesses that can be independently evaluated.

An “equalization agenda” (another major government policy) to reduce inequality between different parts of the UK requires a clearer definition of business, she said. “I won’t say it was grounded. People still question what it is. [Businesses] I want to know what that means.”

“[Brexit] Havilland added that even after the UK left the EU at the beginning of the year, many BCC members are still struggling to manage bureaucratic practices and the cost of new trade-related rules.

Haviland said there are concerns about changes that still have to happen, such as the company’s continuing questions about incoming trading rules and the replacement of EU “CE” product labels with UK Conformity Assessed markings at the end of the year.

The BCC hopes that the government will review the new process resulting from the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and work with Europe to streamline and streamline rules to reduce the burden of paperwork and avoid delays.

recommendation

Given the “existential challenges” for businesses to do business with the EU, they should focus on areas where, according to the BCC, businesses struggle the most, such as VAT and rules of origin.

Haviland will make his first speech at the BCC’s annual meeting on Thursday, arguing that the government must take further steps to boost UK trade, unblock the skills training system and build a greener economy.

The report, released the same day, will make a set of recommendations to help rebuild the UK economy and help businesses recover after the pandemic.

This includes requiring lenders to accept requests from companies borrowing funds under the coronavirus shutdown loan scheme and to extend the loan term by up to 10 years. It offers repayment schedules like “student loans” to pay off debts only after the company has reached profitability.

The BCC will also propose to expand the “super-credit” tax relief to a wider range of businesses and to double investment in start-up loans from £250m to £500m.

Haviland said the recommendations will help companies put in place “a strong scaffold” so they can “really focus on growth when it comes out later this year.”

