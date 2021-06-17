UK pig farms double use of antibiotics essential to humans | Antibiotic





Pig farms in the UK have sparked concerns about agricultural practices and efforts to reduce dependence on drugs while increasing the use of antibiotics critical to human health.

Previously unpublished industry data confirmed by the Guardian, Bureau of Investigative Journalism and Vet Record, more than doubled the number of antibiotic classes prescribed for various human infections in UK pig farms between 2015 and 2019.

Investigations have shown that the drug is being administered by farms that supply pork to Tesco and Waitrose, both claiming to use them responsibly.

Farmers have been reducing their use of antibiotics in recent years, and the amount prescribed to treat pigs in the UK has decreased by 62% since 2015.

However, data show that over the same period there has been an increase in the use of aminoglycosides, a class of drugs containing gentamicin used in humans to treat meningitis and infections of the blood and abdomen.

Although aminoglycosides are considered very important for human health by the World Health Organization (WHO), they are used for search protection in pig farms. [diarrhoea] and other diseases.

Data collected by the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Committee, made public after a freedom of information request, showed that the use of aminoglycosides in pigs increased from 2.6 mg/kg body weight in 2015 to 5.9 mg/kg body weight in 2019.

In 2018, the European Medicines Agency [aminoglycosides] In humans and veterinary medicine, for example, drug-resistant E. coli, Salmonella, and livestock strains of MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) have been associated with increased resistance.

However, the UK follows the European Medicines Agency classification for veterinary antibiotics, classifying aminoglycosides below the top priority antibiotics.

According to industry experts, the recent surge in aminoglycoside use is probably due to the phase-out of antibiotics such as colistin, which are classified as a higher priority for human health, and changes in farms preparing for bans across the EU and UK. Zinc oxide from next year, usually used to control scrubbers.

The use of colistin to treat post-weaning diarrhea in pigs through various weaning and breeding systems continues in some parts of Europe, while in the UK affected pigs are instead given priority as zinc oxide or aminoglycosides. was treated with low antibiotics, Paul said. Thompson, veterinarian and president of the Society for Veterinary Pigs.

Many farmers are preparing for a zinc ban by testing alternative systems, but not all of them have been successful and will lead to more antibiotics in some cases as sick animals need treatment for their well-being, he added.

Simon Doherty, former president of the British Veterinary Medical Association, said: In the short term, you may have to accept that some of the tablets will increase as you move away from zinc oxide or colistin. For example, aminoglycosides.

Commenting on the findings, Ciln Nunan, scientific advisor to the campaign group to save our antibiotics, said keeping pigs less intensive and improving animal husbandry could reduce antibiotic use.

He said farms should not allow piglets to be removed from sows when they are young. He described the stressful practice associated with a significant increase in antibiotic use.

Thompson said the feed company is experimenting with changing the ingredients in the diet.

A spokesperson for the American Pig Association found that the industry has reduced the use of antibiotics, which are most important to human health. It is expected that the use of different types of antibiotics will vary from year to year, as the veterinarian will prescribe the most appropriate medication based on the type of disease to be treated, as well as a responsible approach to the use of antibiotics and the health and well-being of pigs.

The Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: It is our position that the livestock industry should work to prepare for a pharmaceutical ban of zinc oxide. Although there has been a slight increase in the use of aminoglycosides in pigs, there is no evidence of an association with banned preparations.

Jim ONeill, chair of the government review of super bugs, told The Guardian that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to put drug-resistant bacteria back on the global political agenda. He said he needed a much stronger international agreement and discipline under that agreement that would dramatically reduce the use of antibiotics, especially in animals critical to human health.

The headlines in this article have been amended to clarify that there is only one class of antibiotics that doubled on June 17, 2021.

Join the Animals farmed monthly update to collect and research the best farming and food stories from around the world. You can send your stories and thoughts to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos