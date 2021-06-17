



We are in a climate emergency, and the scientific consensus on this is clear. To address this, the UN is setting necessary and ambitious targets for net zero by 2050, the UK government to 78% by 2035 and the Scottish government to net zero by 2045. Beginning June 26, Edinburgh Science, an educational charity known for its annual science festival, decided to show leadership when school learning programs and environmental B2B work face this emergency. After discussions at the Climate Opportunity Ideas Factory, a series of roundtable toolkits for cross-sector leaders, hosted by Edinburgh Science NetZero, will guide all organizations to embark on meaningful change to commit, set goals and achieve zero carbon emissions by 2040. A comprehensive and scientific 8-step toolkit.

COP26 showed his support for this new initiative, and Nigel Topping of the UK government as Senior Climate Action Champion at the United Nations Climate Talks said: We are excited to see this toolkit being launched to support small businesses taking climate action. We need businesses of all sizes to learn how to decarbonize, set credible goals for their business, and take immediate action to implement these plans.

Edinburgh Science will host a roundtable meeting with Christiana Figueres and industry leaders in 2019. Credit Lesley Martin

The toolkit can be used successfully by businesses of all sizes, from individual small businesses to multinationals, but is particularly targeted at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which make up over 90% of UK businesses and employ around two-thirds. UK workforce. The NetZero Toolkit helps them take the necessary steps and play a role in achieving these goals as they are key to their success.

The idea for the toolkit came from Baillie Gifford, who commissioned Edinburgh Science to develop it in collaboration between business leaders, policy makers and scientists. SMEs create an account that sets a path to eight comprehensive questions about the current business, plans to change eight strategic areas, and a commitment to setting these measurable and achievable changes on their own schedule. instructed to do so. own personal needs.

Their own answer is to provide a toolkit that is a systematic and strategic approach to achieving net zero carbon emissions. No one can achieve net zero overnight, but the toolkit provides a free and easy path to achieving net zero emissions quickly and efficiently.

Simon Gage, CEO of Edinburgh Science said: After years of programming for the planet, it is time for us at Edinburgh Science to focus on direct action as well as raising public awareness of the climate emergency at Edinburgh Science. We all need to act now and act most urgently. Earth can’t wait any longer. We are excited to use our convening capabilities to bring together diverse leaders to come up with innovative ideas like this toolkit. We aim to share this toolkit for free with all organizations and, as a result, reduce their carbon footprint before COP26.

Diane Esson, Chairman of Baillie Giffords Environmental Sponsorship, said: When we embarked on our journey a few years ago, we realized we really needed the information and resources gathered off the agenda to support our carbon footprint calculation and reduction goals.

I’ve speculated that even small business owners may scratch their heads if the path to Net Zero in large organizations with different technologies is unclear and annual goals are difficult to define. We hope this toolkit will help other organizations find the information and support they need to start their own carbon reduction journey.

The NetZero Toolkit has been supported by various organizations including Baillie Gifford, CityFibre, Dickson Minto, Galbraith, M&G, NatureScot Parabola, and Target Fund Manager, who was set up as one of the first users of the NetZero Toolkit.

Edinburgh Science is an educational charity founded in 1989 dedicated to inspiring people of all ages and backgrounds to discover the world around them. The climate crisis is a top priority for all Edinburgh Science projects, one of the world’s first and still one of the largest Edinburgh Science Festivals in Europe, and includes a range of educational projects sponsored by Baillie Gifford, including Generation Science, Scotland’s largest educational school tour program. This year marks the 30th anniversary of reaching more than one million students across the country, and was inspired by Costa Rican diplomat Cristina Figueres, who played a key role in formulating the Paris Climate Accord, a factory of climate opportunity ideas for industry leaders.

The NetZero Toolkit takes over the business industry as the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference takes place in Glasgow and with the eyes of the global scientific community anchored in Scotland, a world-leading country boasting Britain’s most ambitious climate crisis goals. One step closer to the fight against the climate emergency.

