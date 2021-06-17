Deadly deadly hornet near Seattle first discovered in US this year | Seattle





Scientists have found a dead Asian giant hornet north of Seattle, the first so-called deadly hornet found in the country this year, federal and state investigators said Wednesday.

Entomologists from the United States Department of State and Agriculture said this was the first confirmed report from Snohomish County, north of Seattle, and does not appear to be linked to the findings of 2019 and 2020 hornets in Canada and Whatcom County along the Canadian border have become widespread. Warning.

The invasive 5cm-long insects, first found near the Canada-U.S. Border in December 2019, are native to Asia and pose a threat to bees and native hornet species. While not particularly aggressive towards humans, their sting is extremely painful and repeated stings, while rare, can kill.

The world’s largest hornet is much more of a threat to the honeybees that are relied on to pollinate crops. They attack beehives, destroy them within hours, and decapitate bees in what scientists call their slaughter phase. How they arrived from Asia is not clear.

During the last sighting, a resident found the dead hornet near the town of Marysville and reported it to the state Department of Agriculture on June 4. Entomologists contacted the person on June 7, then recovered the dead hornet the next day. He was very parched and turned out to be a male hornet.

Given the time of year, that it was a male, and the specimen was unusually dry, entomologists believe it was an old hornet from a previous season that had no not been discovered so far. New males usually don’t emerge until at least July.

There is no obvious way to know how the hornet got to Marysville, state officials said.

The find is puzzling because it’s too early for a male to emerge, said Dr. Osama El-Lissy, deputy administrator of the US Department of Agriculture’s quarantine program.

El-Lissy said the federal agency will work with state officials to study the area to verify if there is a population in Snohomish County.

Because it was first found in this county and had a different coloration than specimens previously collected in North America, the hornet was referred to the Federal Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. for a final check.

On June 11, entomologists confirmed that it was a giant Asian hornet. DNA testing indicated that the specimen did not appear to be linked to hornet introductions to Whatcom County or Canada.

This new report continues to highlight how important public reporting is for any suspected invasive species, but particularly for the Asian giant hornet, said Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the state’s agriculture department leading the fight. to eradicate hornets.

Well now set traps in the area and encourage citizen scientists to trap in Snohomish and King counties, Spichiger said. None of this would have happened without an alert resident taking the time to take a photo and submit a report.

In 2020, half of confirmed sightings of Asian giant hornets in Washington and all confirmed sightings in Canada were from the public, officials said.

The USDA has placed giant hornets on the quarantine pest list, giving Washington state more tools to help eradicate invasive species.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos