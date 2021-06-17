Ryanair sues UK government for border policy





Ryanair and the owners of three major airports are preparing to sue the government over UK border policies.

The low-cost airline and Manchester Airport group said they would file high court filings on Thursday to seek judicial review of the transparency of the traffic light system for international travel.

The current framework allows only returning passengers from less than a dozen countries to avoid quarantine, and has recently been strengthened to eliminate Portugal as the only major tourism hub.

Court documents argue that given the “dramatic” impact of these decisions on the aviation industry, governments must clearly explain how they make decisions when classifying countries. MAG owns Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports.

“The current opaque decision-making method is undermining consumer confidence in traffic light systems, making it impossible for airports, airlines and other travel companies to plan for overseas travel recovery or work with governments for future review.” Both companies said.

The aviation industry has widely welcomed the traffic light system, but was disappointed that only a handful of countries were on the “green list” last month.

That disappointment turned to anger when Portugal was removed from the list this month, vacationers’ plans scrambled and airlines messed up their schedules. Passengers returning from countries on the green list do not need to be quarantined when returning to the UK.

The travel industry has also questioned why several countries and regions with low infection rates have not been added to the green list.

Ministers said they were taking a cautious approach, prioritizing lifting the UK’s domestic restrictions. They said they have decided to remove Portugal from the green list amid concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 strain.

The Department of Transportation did not comment on the legal process, but said it was “working to balance the timely resumption of international travel while protecting public health and protecting the release of a vaccine.”

“Our traffic light system is carefully managing the risk of new strains and has provided £7 billion to support the industry during the pandemic.”

But Michael O’Leary, head of Ryanair, said the traffic light system is “a mess” that “has devastating damage to the aviation industry and frustrates and embarrasses millions of British families.”

While UK vacationers have been advised by the government to stay at home, airlines have reported more demand from continental Europe, where travel restrictions within the EU will be eased with the introduction of the Digital Health Pass from 1 July.

MAG chief executive Charlie Cornish said the UK government was “reluctant to open up international travel by now putting low-risk countries on the green list”, suggesting recent developments.

“I don’t understand how governments aren’t open-minded and make fundamental decisions about how we plan and give our customers the confidence to book their trips in advance,” he said.

The legal issues first reported by The Telegraph aren’t the first to be launched by Ryan Air during the crisis. The airline also used EU courts to challenge the state aid passed to flag carriers.

