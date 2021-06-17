Katie Ledecky shows dominance and poise at US Olympics swim trials





OMAHA, Neb. – In about 60 minutes, Katie Ledecky was able to do several things. She won the 200-meter freestyle title (1:55:11), took home her gold medal at the ceremony, and gave a short press conference by the pool (where she joked that she ‘she couldn’t form words because she was warming up internally for the next race). Then she returned to the pool to the thunderous applause of Omaha. It was like watching a perfectly choreographed dance.

She was a seasoned champion, but she was about to do something new and exciting – she was about to compete in the first event in the 1,500-meter freestyle in the US Olympic trials.

Ledecky was calm, as if she had done it a million times. And in a way, she did. She has the 11 fastest free times in the 1500 meters in the history of the event.

In the very first US Olympic 1,500-meter freestyle trials, Ledecky dominated the race and when she touched down at 3:40:50 p.m. not a single other swimmer was onscreen. She waited a solid 10 seconds for Erica Sullivan, who broke her personal best by several seconds, to finish second (15:51:18) and qualify for Tokyo. Ledecky’s finish time at 3:40:50 was the fastest in the world this year.

When Ledecky exited the pool after qualifying for her third event (400-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle and 1,500-meter freestyle) – two in less than 90 minutes on Wednesday – there was no reaction excessive, just a smile and a nudge. At the medal ceremony, she beamed and waved after receiving her gold medal, making the whole evening look like a cake walk.

“Men have come a mile at the Olympics since 1908… and now we finally have one,” she said in a poolside press interview. “I’m just grateful that we have the time, it’s a big step,” she added at the post-event conference.

Ledecky came here to prove a point. And she did.

It has been seven years since she lost a 200-meter freestyle or more at the national level.

After a meteoric start from teenager Bella Sims, Ledecky pulled away, finishing at 1:55:11, which is by far not her best performance (Ariarne Titmus from Australia set a much better time – 1 : 53: 09 – in the Australian Olympic trials by comparison).

Katie Ledecky finished 10 seconds ahead of second in the 1,500-meter freestyle. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

After her 200-meter freestyle run, Ledecky said she wanted to keep moving to make sure she stayed warm, but didn’t want to walk too fast or exert too much energy. She said she ate a banana and drank chocolate milk while waiting for the medal ceremony.

Ledecky said she told herself to pace the race longer, that she didn’t want to “turn” like it was a sprint, but rather take her time with the front half, which explained the more competition. close between her and Erica Sullivan for the first 500 meters. Even though Ledecky walked away with a solid lead after the 600-meter mark, Sullivan’s performance was remarkable, which Ledecky praised at the press conference.

Ledecky is a pro at multiple short-duration events – she had to compete in the 1,500-meter freestyle, then the 200-meter freestyle semi-final (which took place in 20 minutes) at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, Russia. On Wednesday, she did the opposite – warming up with a win in the 200-meter freestyle, followed by a longer, more fuel-consuming debut victory over 1,500 meters. At the Tokyo Olympics, the schedule is just as tough, with several rounds scheduled on the same day.

“It’s a little different, but I feel prepared,” Ledecky said.

Michael Phelps summed up Ledecky’s dominance well at a press conference earlier in the week: “She recreates what is possible. It’s great to watch.”

Other noteworthy results of the evening:

Former University of Louisville swimmer Zach Harting, 23, qualified for his first Olympics after winning the 200-meter butterfly in 1:55:06. Regan Smith, 19, who struggled during the pandemic after winning the World Championship in 2019, advanced to the semi-finals of the 200-meter butterfly. In a disappointing performance, Nathan Adrian, who recovered from a testicular cancer diagnosis in 2019, failed to advance to the 100-meter freestyle final, finishing sixth in his heat and 13th overall in 48:92.

Allison Schmitt, who finished second to Ledecky in the 200-meter freestyle final to qualify for her fourth Olympics, had a moving moment after the race. She ran over to Phelps, who was standing on the sidelines, and gave him a hug. They both opened up about their battles with depression, and Schmitt said, “I don’t even know how to put it in words. He’s been a brother in and out of the pool. It has helped me a lot. Even now, when he’s not swimming, he’s an integral part of it. “

