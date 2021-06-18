The UK’s green list update will be prudent, insiders warn. air transport





Holiday makers should not put their hopes on the many additional countries being added to the no-quarantine green list when updated later this month, government sources warned.

The mood is extremely cautious, Whitehall officials say after the fourth phase of the reopening roadmap has been delayed by a month to July 19, as ministers daily monitor data on the spread of the delta variant.

The number of cases of the delta strain is growing rapidly in the UK, with 11,007 new infections reported on Thursday, the highest number since February 19.

Portugal was originally the only European resort on the green list, and it was removed on June 3 as the delta strain spread.

The government has promised to update the list again by June 28, and is expected to release details next week to give travelers and vacation companies time to adjust their plans.

My sense is that we continue to be very careful about how we can take steps to increase transmission.

Another said the decision would be made by No 10, not the Department of Transportation, and would be based purely on public health considerations. Boris Johnson described the July 19 date as the end point and is unwilling to take action that could cause new delays.

It came as Ireland’s chief medical officer advised the public about non-essential travel to the UK due to concerns about the delta strain. Dr Tony Holohan said no official decision has been made on advice on travel to Northern Ireland in the Republic, but he is concerned about the situation across the border.

Meanwhile, Downing Street confirmed that ministers are examining the idea that people who have been double-vaccinated can return from amber list countries without quarantine, although no change is likely to apply in the near future.

An official spokesperson for the prime minister insisted that no decision had been taken.

We want people to be able to travel abroad as soon as they are safe. Currently we have set up a traffic light system for international travel. I was always learning more about viruses and their variants. Although our current approach at this stage of the pandemic is correct, we continue to review our actions, which is clearly stated in our roadmap and Global Travel Task Force report.

The government’s four-phase roadmap for reopening, released in February, said vaccination could provide a safe and sustainable return route for international travel.

As evidence of vaccines against contagion and the effectiveness of vaccines against new strains becomes known again, governments could introduce a system that allows vaccinated individuals to travel internationally more freely, the roadmap said.

The NHS app has been updated to include user antivirus status so UK travelers can prove they are protected from the virus.

Traveling to countries on the amber list is not recommended at this time, except in exceptional circumstances. Travelers returning from red-listed countries must be quarantined at their hotels.

Johnson has been repeatedly criticized for what the Labor Party claims to be his loose border policy. Keir Starmer on Wednesday argued that the prime ministers could blame Johnson for failing to add India to the red list where travel was virtually banned in early April because of the sharp rise in delta strains in Britain.

The British people followed the rules and were vaccinated, but the prime minister wasted it by introducing new strains into the country. It is not inevitable. It was the result of his indecisiveness, he said.

Johnson argued that Britain has some of the most stringent border measures anywhere in the world, a difficult argument against the fact that some countries, including Australia and New Zealand, ban almost all international entry.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos