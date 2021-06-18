Is the United States in Crisis? Republicans want voters to think so.





The coronavirus pandemic is receding. The economy is gradually recovering. And according to recent polls, a large majority of Americans feel optimistic about the future.

On Thursday, the Consumer Comfort Index, a poll measure of Americans’ confidence in the economy, hit its highest level since before the pandemic.

But as our congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman points out in a new article, House Republicans are offering a very different take on what’s going on. At a press conference they held on Tuesday, the buzzword was crisis: It was used about once a minute for almost half an hour. Republican leaders argue that the economy, national security, the US-Mexico border, and more are in jeopardy.

Such arguments are often used by the party out of power. But with Republicans leaning so hard on the message, the question is whether it will resonate enough to put the brakes on President Bidens’ efforts to move his broad agenda forward, and whether, in more than a year, he will have enough. of resistance to annoy the Base of the Republican parties in the mid-term elections.

For his article, Jonathan spoke to a number of Republican elected officials, among others, about the GOP’s new message. I met him on Thursday to find out what he had learned.

Hi Jonathan. As you describe in your article, House Republicans have started to spread a story that the country is in crisis. All kinds of crises, in fact. But polls seem to suggest that morale among Americans is rising as the pandemic recedes. Why this GOP message, and why now?

It is true that they do not seem to capture the general postpandemic joy of the nations. But leading Republican voters seemingly feel unsettled by all this Bidenism, a huge pandemic relief bill; social and infrastructure spending bills amounting to trillions, not billions; flip-flop on countless Trump policies.

Republicans in Washington want to push this unrest into panic mode, hoping the unrest will spread beyond the grassroots to widespread anger over the next midterm season. Hence the mantra: crisis, crisis, crisis.

To what extent would you say the disaster narrative is the product of today’s polarized media landscape? Many of the arguments described in your article sound like red meat for the Republican base, the kind of people who might click on a web ad disparaging Biden, or donate to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but it seems less certain that ‘they would resonate with the milieu of itinerant voters. Is this a concern for Republican leaders?

Oh, it’s all about the polarized media landscape. Republican leaders will have their story echoed on Fox, One America News, Newsmax, and Grandpas’ Facebook feed, and declare victory. They might not even notice that there isn’t a lot of traction elsewhere.

But for them, it’s OK. Historically, the stripped White House party achieves big results in the midterm elections. That the grassroots voters of the parties generally resent their defeat in the presidential election and have something to prove. Party voters in the White House are confident their man will stop something horrible from happening, and they relax.

Thus, participation favors those who are not in power, and in this case, those who are not in power in Washington have enough clout in key states, think Georgia, Texas and Florida to redraw the districts of the country. Congress in their favor. Republicans just need to keep their constituents angry, agitated, and ready to vote.

The most striking recent example of crisis messages has come on the immigration front. Shortly after Biden took office, Republican officials and conservative commentators began to hammer him over for what they called a border crisis. How effective have GOP strategists found this message and does it affect their thinking going forward?

A politicians crisis is another bad situation for politicians. The border is a bad situation to say the least, with apprehensions of people crossing illegally at levels not seen since Bill Clinton was president.

The problem for Republicans is that the bad outlook has faded, with the diligent efforts of the Biden administrations to get unaccompanied children out of Border Patrol jails and into less visible shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Rights. Social services. And unless you live near the border, you don’t see the crisis. So Republicans moved on, tossing more noticeable spaghetti on the wall, like rising prices and labor shortages, to see what sticks.

Perhaps the biggest real political crisis of the past year was that of Donald Trump: his lies led many of his supporters to lose faith in American democracy itself, with some even attacking the Capitol on January 6. Today, GOP lawmakers across the country are still questioning the elections, passing voting restrictions, and conducting sometimes chaotic recounts of the 2020 election results. Are Republicans worried the alarm bells might sound? cause voters to think too much about who is the real source of the problem?

Good question. But if there are concerns about it, they don’t say it. You might see much of the contempt machines produced as a multifaceted diversion from the crisis of faith in democracy.

The other real crisis is a once-in-a-century pandemic that has killed at least 600,000 people in the United States is clearly an effort to try to make Americans forgive its mismanagement of the coronavirus by convincing them that this was all a Chinese conspiracy. For the most pro-Trump supporters, it’s a slam dunk. For everyone, it’s probably a stretch.

Even though there is some evidence that the coronavirus was invented in a Chinese lab, its spread in the United States was far more Trump’s fault than Xi Jinping’s.

