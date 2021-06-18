UK home quarantine for non-working travelers, experts warn | corona virus





While home quarantine for travelers isn’t working, experts said, Covid-19 hasn’t appeared in government decisions on how to deal with the UK’s epidemic for a long time, experts said.

The number of cases of the delta strain is growing rapidly in the UK, with 11,007 new infections reported on Thursday, the highest number since February 19.

Although this strain currently accounts for more than 90% of new Covid cases, early data suggested that it is somewhat more resistant to the Covid zap than the alpha strain, especially after a single dose, and may have a greater risk of subsequent hospitalization. corona.

Professor Graham Medley, chair of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modeling Group (Spi-M), speaking at the Royal Society of Medicine webinar, proposed that travel from India to the UK be restricted before April 23. It did not prevent the delta variant from being established in the UK.

Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, also agreed. The lesson is that if we take the policies of Australia and New Zealand, [which have very tight border controls], then it can be effective, but much less than that is slowing it down at best.

One of the highlights of my last experience with Delta in the UK is that home quarantine for travelers doesn’t work. In April of this year, everyone coming from India was forced to quarantine at home. [for 10 days], but still established itself.

Ferguson suggested that border control was more focused on appearance than impact.

You need to think carefully about how much travel restrictions will actually work, and in this case you have to be very strict. Or we adopt a different strategy, he said.

Concerns over the long-term coronavirus have grown recently, suggesting that more than 376,000 people in the UK have been suffering from symptoms for more than a year, but Medley said it was not included in expert modeling.

This is mainly because the government is focusing on the medical burden in terms of tertiary care. [hospitals]He added that careful thinking is needed as the burden of Covid is now being shared more between primary care and hospitals.

I think long Covid is an important issue. But for now, he said, it has not really influenced government decisions.

Ferguson said the delta strain appears to be about 60 percent more contagious than the alpha strain, and a new wave of infections has already begun.

The million-dollar question is, we’re going to see a lot of examples in the coming weeks. I’m sure, but how does that lead to hospitalization and death? The answer to this is a lot of uncertainty, he said.

The UK’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, made the remarks, warning that the incidence will increase over the next few weeks, as the delta variant can transmit much more than the alpha variant.

At the NHS conference, he added: In the medium term, we expect more winters to come in winter and late fall/winter because we know winter and fall favor respiratory viruses. .

However, Ferguson noted there are some encouraging signs, including that the Covid vaccine provides about 90% protection against hospitalization with the Delta strain.

Ferguson also said that hospitalization of Covid patients could mean less time spent in hospitals, meaning hospitals could cope with higher levels of hospitalization.

But in an interview with the Commons Science and Technology Committee on Wednesday, Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to the NHS testing and tracking and deputy director of the UK Public Health Department’s National Infectious Diseases Division, said the decline was only modest. Because remdesivir had to be hospitalized for several days.

We’re seeing a younger population coming into hospitals, and while the average length of stay isn’t slightly less or significantly reduced, more time is needed to deliver more figures, she said.

Ferguson added that the easing of restrictions in the UK last month may have contributed to the increase in infections, and that the situation will escalate as the situation eases further. However, he and Medley said they thought the restrictions were unlikely to be re-applied.

Londoners, meanwhile, are on a pre-booked or walk-in basis this weekend at a series of super pop-up clinics the NHS is setting up in sporting venues such as the football stadiums where Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur play.

The clinic will be open to people of all ages, but it is aimed specifically at young adults and is part of the NHS drive to ensure that two-thirds of UK adults get double immunizations before the new July 19th postponed by Boris Johnson. We hope to ease most of the remaining restrictions on social mixing. London has the lowest Covid vaccination rate in the UK.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos