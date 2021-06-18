New wildfires in western US at 10-year highExBulletin





The Robertson Draw Fire south of Red Lodge, Mt. InciWeb .

The number of new wildfires in the United States so far this year has peaked in a decade, according to federal data, prompting warnings of a long and potentially dangerous summer of wildfires.

One of the greatest areas of concern today is the highly desert region of the Great Basin in Utah, Nevada, and eastern Oregon.

“When you have dead grass growing and we have high heat, that potential for ignition increases dramatically,” said Paul Peterson, fire management manager at the Bureau of Land Management.

Since January, more than one million acres have burned in more than 28,000 wildfires, the highest number to date since 2011. There are currently 33 large fires active in the West. The largest burned more than 175,000 acres in the canyons and valleys east of Phoenix. It is 73% content.

Unusually dry conditions are to blame

A record heat wave in the West this week does not help reduce the risk of fire. Temperatures have reached triple digits in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Montana, where new wildfires are breaking out weeks earlier than normal.

They include a 24,000 acre fire burning northeast of Yellowstone National Park near the town of Red Lodge in Mt. It has destroyed 18 structures so far and is 0% contained. The wood and herbs are exceptionally dry for this time of year.

An aerial view of the Crooked Creek Fire 25 miles east of Bridger, MT. InciWeb .

“It’s not very typical,” said Billy Chapman, public information officer at Custer-Gallatin National Forest. “I think it’s mostly the heat. We didn’t really have any spring rain.”

Chapman predicts a severe wildfire season if unusually warm temperatures and dry conditions continue into the summer.

“Things could change and I hope they will, but it’s not a good trend,” he said.

High winds fueled another large blaze near Montana’s capital, Helena, where a state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter crashed while fighting the blaze. All five crew members survived with minor injuries.

