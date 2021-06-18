Wisdom for UK Fintech Success





The UK fintech is coming of age, today Wise announced that it will go public in London, and Nutmeg has been acquired by JPMorgan Chase.

Wise’s IPO journey took 10 years. Formerly known as TransferWise, the service was launched in 2011 by providing low-cost cross-border consumer money transfers. Co-founders Kristo Kaarmann and Taavet Hinrikus developed the business as a way to reduce the money it costs to send money between London and their home country, Estonia. They are now two of the richest people in the Baltic States.

The company changed its name to Wise in February, expanding its product offering to include banking services such as multi-currency current accounts. CFO Matt Briers is planning a direct listing “to avoid speculation and let the market set a price on the first day.”

Lex says Wise appeals more than food delivery service Deliveroo. His stock is trading 34% below the wrong April price. Wise generates revenue thanks to low overhead for every new customer who uses the app to move money.

Meanwhile, the Woori Bank team reports that JPMorgan Chase has agreed to acquire UK digital asset management platform Nutmeg in a deal that lends billions of pounds of assets in the UK while it prepares to enter the UK retail banking market. Nutmeg has grown rapidly since its launch in 2012, managing £3.5 billion in assets for around 140,000 customers. The two men familiar with the matter said the deal was worth around £700m and nutmeg.

Going back to the first phase of enabling direct debit instant payments, starting in 2019, Volt today raised $23.5 million from a VC led by EQT Ventures, completing the largest Series A in open banking industry history.

1. ByteDance revenues doubled in 2020. ByteDance increased revenue 111% last year to $34 billion and at the end of the year had 1.9 billion users across the app. The owners of short video apps, TikTok and Douyin, saw their number of users soared to $19 billion in total annual revenue.

2. OnlyFans, as well as OnlyFans, an online platform where sex workers, influencers and celebrities sell subscription content, are also looking to sell shares to new investors. The number of shares in Fenix ​​International, the UK-based parent company of OnlyFans, has increased from 1 million to 1 million, according to documents filed with the Companies House this week.

3. Nadella and Khan assumed the chairpersons Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was appointed chairman of the software company, ending a 20-year career shift, says Richard Waters. This appointment makes Nadella the second person in the company’s 46-year history to serve as both CEO and Chairman, after Bill Gates. Richard also notes the challenges facing the new chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, 32-year-old Big Tech critic Lina Khan.

4. From the Velodyne Vendetta new chair to the combat chair. David Hall and Brad Culkin are inventors, longtime colleagues, and brother-in-law. But after the Spac deal and the board collapse at their company, Velodyne Lidar, they are now stuck in a “fight to the death” in Hall’s words, Miles Kruppa says. Hall, who founded the 3D sensor business, was ousted as chairman earlier this year, but remains the largest shareholder, and has decided to counterattack Culkin, now chairman, and members of the board who helped sack him.

5. AT&T’s change rings again. The unexpected cost and humiliating U-turn on the media push is the fourth time AT&T has “reinvented” itself in decades and brought the company’s strategy back to its roots. It’s just plain old telecommunications service. But, as today’s Big Read explains, the problem we’re facing right now is that we’re far behind the competition in 5G.

Tech Tools — Google Workspace for Everyone

Google introduced Workspaces for Everyone this week, giving anyone with a Google Account access to the same experience as its educational and corporate customers. As a result, you may have noticed that the Gmail interface has changed. I was a bit confused to see chat rooms appearing in the sidebar under Chats, and Google says these chat rooms will also be renamed to Spaces. A new subscription service, Google Workspace Individual, is aimed at small business owners and offers “smart booking services, professional video conferencing and personalized email marketing.” The Verge says all the changes could have been better communicated.

