Juneteenth becomes federal holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States | US News





The United States will officially recognize Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in America, as a federal holiday after Joe Biden signed a bill on Thursday.

In a jubilant White House ceremony, the president stressed the need for the United States to consider its history, even when that history is shameful.

Great nations are not ignoring their most painful times, Biden said, before establishing what will be known as National Independence Day in June. The great nations are not going away. We accept the mistakes we made. And by remembering those times, we begin to heal and get stronger.

Just before signing the bill, Biden added: I’ve only been president for several months, but I think this will remain for me one of the highest honors I’ve had as president.

Kamala Harris, also in attendance, reflected on the historic nature of the day and the presence of black lawmakers who have worked diligently to move the bill forward.

Harris, who is the first black woman to serve as vice president, told those in the White House for the signing of the bill: We are gathered here in a house built by slaves. We are steps away from where President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

And we’re here to see President Joe Biden make Juneteenth a national holiday. We have come a long way and we still have a lot to do, but today is a day of celebration.

Biden signs bill marking Juneteenth as a federal holiday celebrating the end of slavery in US video

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the people of Galveston, Texas, freeing slaves in the last rebellious state. Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but the proclamation was not applied to Galveston until federal soldiers read it on June 19, 1865.

Black Americans welcome the move, but many say more is needed to tackle systemic racism.

Republican-led states have enacted or are considering legislation that activists say would limit the right to vote, especially for people of color. Legislation to address voting rights issues and instituting the police reforms demanded after the murder of George Floyd and other black Americans remains stuck in Congress, which acted swiftly on the Juneteenth bill.

It’s great, but it’s not enough, said Gwen Grant, President and CEO of the Urban League of Kansas City. We need Congress to protect voting rights, and it needs to happen now so that we don’t go backwards, she added. This is the most important thing that Congress can tackle at this time.

Federal recognition of Juneteenth also comes as Republican officials across the country ban schools from teaching students critical race theory, the history of slavery and the lingering impacts of systemic racism.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill earlier this week, but in the House, 14 Republicans voted against it.

Most federal workers will observe the statutory holiday on Friday. Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that state and city government offices will be closed in honor of Juneteenth on Friday. Public schools in the District of Columbia will also be closed on Friday.

A historic Juneteenth marker in Galveston, the town where Juneteenth began. Photograph: Jennifer Reynolds / AP

Before June 19 became a federal holiday, it was observed in the vast majority of states and the District of Columbia. Texas was the first to make Juneteenth a statutory holiday, in 1980.

In Texas, residents celebrated their state’s role in this historic moment.

I’m happy as pink, said Doug Matthew, 70, a former Galveston city manager who has helped coordinate Juneteenth’s community celebrations since Texas made it a statutory holiday.

He credited the work of state and local leaders with paving the way for this week’s step through Congress.

I’m also proud that it all started in Galveston, said Matthew.

Pete Henley, 71, was setting tables Thursday for a June 17 celebration at the Old Central Cultural Center, a building in Galveston that was once a separate black school. He said the June 15 holiday would help promote understanding and unity.

He said his family dates back to enslaved men and women in the city of Texas who were among the last to receive word of the Emancipation Proclamation.

As a country, we really have to strive to be together more than anything, said Henley. If we learned to love each other, that would be so good.

