Russell Henley and Louis Oosthuizen tied for lead at US Open; 1st round suspended due to darkness





SAN DIEGO – Once the fog finally lifted over Torrey Pines, a familiar figure at the US Open was evident.

A long Thursday ended in darkness with Russell Henley in the lead and Louis Oosthuizen was about to join him when the fog-delayed opening round ended on Friday morning. There were a few surprises, typical of the beginning in most majors.

And there was Brooks Koepka.

At the US Open, there’s always Brooks Koepka.

“Not the best,” he said. “But I will definitely take it.”

With a simple plan and solid execution for most US Open courses, Koepka shot 2 under 69 to extend his incredible record. It was his sixth straight round in the ’60s at the major tournament with a reputation for being the toughest test in golf.

Dating back to the final round at Oakmont, 11 of its last 14 rounds were in the 60s at the Open.

“I just have a good game plan, focused, I know what I’m doing, and I’m not trying to do anything that I can’t do,” Koepka said. “It’s just a matter of discipline in a US Open. That’s, I guess, the main thing.”

Oosthuizen was among 36 players who failed to finish due to being 90 minutes late in the fog at the start. They were to resume on Friday morning, then head straight for their second round.

Henley’s first visit in seven years to the rugged Torrey Pines South Course went much better than last time, especially under the circumstances. All around par never hurts in a US Open, and his 4 Under 67s were 12 strokes better than his single appearance in the PGA Tour stoppage.

Oosthuizen, a PGA Championship finalist last month at Kiawah Island, was down 4 cents with two holes left.

The course was as difficult as advertised. The wind was a little stronger than expected, and it didn’t take much to meet the challenge.

“If it’s been blowing like this all week, it’s going to be a tough week. That’s kind of what you want in a US Open, isn’t it?” Said Henley.

Henley swung back and forth, hitting a 6-foot bird putt on the 18th par 5 for a one-stroke lead over Francesco Molinari and Rafa Cabrera Bello, among those who finished.

Koepka, with two wins and a silver medal in his last three US Opens, was joined at 69 by Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, San Diego native Xander Scheatele and Hayden Buckley, who plays the Korn Ferry Tour and made his major league debut.

“Anytime you’re below par at a US Open it’s a good start and that was exactly it today,” said Rahm.

Sebastian Munoz was also two under and had four holes left to play.

The difference between Torrey Pines for a PGA Tour stop in January and Torrey for the toughest test in golf? Henley couldn’t tell. He only played once at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2014, and it was memorable for the wrong reasons. He landed a 40-foot shot on the 18th hole for a birdie at 80.

That’s about all he remembers, except “leaving the course feeling like you’ve been beaten”.

There were a lot of bruises at the US Open on Thursday.

Former US Open champion Webb Simpson had to birdie on the last hole to shatter 80. Jordan Spieth opened with a 77 – he’s now 25 above par in his last four rounds. of the US Open. Max Homa made four 20-foot putts for a triple bogey on No.12 and three putts for a double bogey on No.14 en route to a 76.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau pounded the pilot and made a lot of shots on the rough, although Torrey Pines doesn’t seem as suited to the style he performed so beautifully at Winged Foot last September in a victory at 6 shots. DeChambeau had to play the last five holes under 2 to save a 73.

PGA Champion Phil Mickelson, who turned 51 on Wednesday, shot a 75 on Thursday. This isn’t the start he hoped for in his attempt to finally secure a career US Open Grand Slam title. What bothered him were two soft crunchies towards the end of his round.

“Look, that’s part of this tournament, and I was able to go there without any doubles. I just didn’t get enough birdies to make up for it,” said Mickelson.

Rory McIlroy birdied his last hole in near darkness for a 70, a good sign for a player who has fallen too far behind in too many early rounds in major tournaments. Dustin Johnson had a 71 with a birdie and a bogey, nothing dynamic but decent for a US Open.

There were a few cheers for “Bryson” directed at Koepka as fans tried to keep their feud going, though Koepka didn’t seem to be the least bit distracted. It’s a major tournament, and it showed why it was called “Big Game Brooks” when the biggest tournaments were going on.

Koepka has beaten 464 of the 465 players he has faced in the last three US Opens he competed in. He missed Winged Foot last year with left knee and hip injuries.

For much of the day, Koepka made it easy by keeping them in the short grass, off the tee and on the green. He was bogeyless and 4 under on 11 holes when he missed the green on the third par 3 and bogeyed, and he dropped another shot at the sixth, which was converted to a par 4 for l ‘US Open.

Even so, it was a good start for Koepka, a quadruple major champion who finished second behind Mickelson in the PGA Championship. It was not easy. He made it sound like that.

“It’s quite simple. It’s a lot simpler than what the guys do, Koepka said. I think a lot of guys make it harder than it should be. I just need to figure out where the flag is, what you’re doing and where to miss it. ”

The surprise may have been Molinari, the former British Open champion who hasn’t been the same since he lost a 2-stroke lead over the last nine at the Masters two years ago, which allowed Tiger Woods put on another green jacket.

The Italian had to retire from the PGA Championship with a sore back. He mentioned other stabbing injuries. He had three top-10s this year. He has also missed the cut in three of the last four tournaments he has participated in. But he was solid at Torrey, and two birdies in his last three equaled his best start in a US Open.

“There are no tricks. You have to fight and fight for 18 holes, then relax until tomorrow and start over,” he said. “I haven’t played recently, so it’s good to start off on the right foot, but there’s a long way to go. Start over tomorrow as if nothing happened today.”

