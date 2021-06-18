UK minister denies right to work from home after COVID-19





Ministers have rejected the idea of ​​a post-pandemic “work from home right”, but are moving forward with a less inclusive transition to flexible work.

Downing Street denied reports to the Daily Mail that it was drawing up a blueprint that “will give workers the right to work from home forever and make it illegal to forcibly return them to the office.”

The government has asked people to work from home as much as possible during the pandemic, but this will not be permanent, Number 10 said.

It added, however, that it was pushing ahead with an epidemic advance plan first announced in the 2019 Conservative Party Election Manifesto: ‘to encourage flexible work and discuss making it default unless employers have a good cause’.

Any changes resulting from this consultation will be incorporated into the Employment Act at the next Congressional meeting.

Workers have the right to request flexible work already if they have worked for the same employer for 26 weeks. Ministers are considering reducing that limit to include those who are more recently hired.

The government defines flexible work as a set of measures, including part-time, flexible work, and telecommuting. What constitutes a “good reason” for an employer to block a request has so far not been specified.

The union legislature said the new right should only allow employers to refuse in exceptional circumstances. However, business groups want administrators to retain the flexibility to decline non-viable requests.

Business groups have supported a shift in emphasis on flexible work, but want the final decision to be left to employees and employers rather than the government.

“It is up to individual companies to decide what is right for their employees. We favor a shift to flexible work, but it is not right for the government to put the decisions in the hands of businesses,” said Roger Barker, director of policy at the Institute of Directors.

Tamzen Isaacson, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Management Consultancies Association, said flexible work is meant to stay here, but “must be coupled with meeting the needs or requirements of the customer”.

Most companies plan to implement some degree of flexibility in the future, although there are a few with stronger efforts to bring people back to the office in the medium term.

recommendation

Meanwhile, a government-led task force will urge companies to treat employees the same whether they work from home or in the office as debates over post-pandemic work patterns continue, according to those familiar with the plan.

The Flexible Working Taskforce, in consultation with business leaders and trade unions, has agreed on official guidelines for hybrid work, a practice that has been popularized by government advice during three coronavirus lockdowns.

Employees have been asked to provide “non-binding advice” to employers on best practices and will report within the next six months.

Despite the government’s promise of flexible working, there are concerns that businesses will treat workers who work in the office or at home differently, creating a “tier two” workforce. Other potential issues include telecommuters being excluded from important meetings or missing in-office training.

The TUC has warned of an “emerging class gap” between high-paying homework, where people plan to continue working remotely for at least some time, and working-class jobs where people have little access to flexible work.

Further reporting by Delphine Strauss

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos