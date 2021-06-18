UK demands more time for EU to deal with Brexit sausages | Brexit





Britain has officially requested another three months to settle its bitter Brexit row with Brussels over sausage sales in Northern Ireland.

It comes as the UK announces a move to ensure EU citizens have the right to vote in local elections.

Brexit Minister Sir Frost has sent an official request to the EU to extend the grace period for selling UK-produced sausages in Northern Irish supermarkets to September 30th.

Under the Brexit agreement signed in December, the EU has allowed mandatory checks on fresh foods in phases over six months. A full ban on chilled meat, called ‘bocker’ in the UK, is expected to take effect later this month.

Frost told the elected committee earlier this week that the extension would make more room to breathe in the growing line, which would affect broader international relations, including his relationship with new US president Joe Biden.

The EU has confirmed that it has received a request to extend the grace period and will consider it. A spokesperson said: “Providing stability and predictability to the people of Northern Ireland will be paramount when looking for a solution.”

European Commission Vice President Maro efovi said he would contact Lord Frost and his team to arrange a meeting as soon as possible to discuss the request in detail. The Commission also met with the European Parliament [European] Board of Directors.

In a separate development, the government said on Thursday that EU citizens coming to the UK to live and work after Brexit in a separate development have the right to vote in local elections if a mutual agreement is reached in their country of origin.

It also confirmed that about 5 million people who have already been granted settled status for 5 years and those with settled status in countries less than 5 years have the right to continue to vote and run for office. in local elections.

EU citizens arriving after 1 January 2021 will be moved to a position where they will be given the right to vote and run for office in the future if they agree with individual EU member states to preserve them on a bilateral basis, Minister Chloe said. Smith in a written statement on Thursday.

Reciprocal agreements have already been signed with Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg and Poland, giving British citizens residing in those countries the right to vote in local elections.

South Leicestershire Conservative MP Alberto Costa, who has been campaigning to protect the rights of EU voters for five years, said the government has gone further than campaigners like him expected.

Voters are very satisfied with protecting the rights of about 5 million people because EU citizens promised they would keep their vote five years ago and have kept their promise, he said.

It also shows that future EU migrants can be granted rights as long as the rights are reciprocated.

