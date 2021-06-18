LSU T&F set to compete in US Olympic trials





History links

Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The LSU Track and Field Program will bring together 30 current and former athletes who will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials June 18-27 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., In hopes of securing their spots to compete in the Olympics later. this summer in Tokyo.

Calendar of meetings | Heating sheets | Live results | Broadcast information

In order to be part of Team USA, you have to finish in the top three in most events, no matter what an athlete has already accomplished this season. LSU has a number of athletes with a great chance of securing a spot and representing the United States on the world stage later this summer. A full list of athletes with their events they will be participating in can be found at the bottom of this story.

Eighteen of the 30 athletes who were trying to secure offers for Tokyo were on LSU’s 2021 list. JuVaughn Harrison (high jump and long jump), Tonea Marshall (100m hurdles), Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell (400m hurdles) and Terrance Laird (200m) all had the top three scores in their respective events at the level. American this season. Former LSU athletes such as Sha’Carri Richardson (100m, 200m) and Aleia Hobbs (100m) are also in the top three of the US rosters this year.

In fact, all of the names above are in the top seven in the world this season. Harrison is the world’s No. 2 high jumper and long jumper this year, Laird has a world record of 19.81 seconds this season in the 200 meters, Marshall is the world No. 2 in the 100 meters hurdles with a personal best of 12.44, Richardson is respectively No. 2 and No. 3 in the world over 100 and 200 meters, Burrell is No. 4 in the world with a time of 47.85 in the 400-meter hurdles and Hobbs is in seventh with a fastest time of the season of 10.91.

Richardson and Harrison are leading the medal screenings in their respective events if they are to qualify for Tokyo. Richardson is the sixth fastest woman in world history, and Harrison has done things in the high jump and long jump that no one in world history has ever accomplished. One thing is certain, LSU athletics will have a strong representation at the Tokyo Games.

Another group to watch is the 400-yard trio of Noah Williams, Michael Cherry and Vernon Norwood. Williams holds the 3rd world time this season with a personal best of 44.30. Cherry is right behind him at No. 4 on the world list with a 44.37, and Norwood is 11th on the world stage this year with a 44.64. So three of the 11 best times in the world this year came from LSU sprinters. The US team is tough to do over 400 meters, but eight of the top ten fastest times in the world this year have been run by American men.

NBC and NBC Sports will cover much of the Olympic Trials competition in the United States. Six days of the meet will air on NBC during prime time. The full TV coverage spots can be viewed on usatf.org. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide more in-depth streaming coverage of select events on the pitch. The results will be available on flashresults.com.

For all trial news, visit usatf.org.

Tzuriel Pedigo – Javelin Sean Burrell – 400m Hurdles JuVaughn Harrison High Jump, Long Jump Toea Marshall 100m Hurdles Noah Williams 400m Terrance Laird 200m Alia Armstrong 100m Hurdles Thelma Davies 200m Brittley Humphrey 400m Hurdles Abigail O’Donoghue High Jump Emma Robbins Aliyah Whisby Long Jump Milan Young 400m Hurdles Sean Dixon-Bodie Triple Jump Eric Edwards Jr. 110m Hurdles Arthur Price III 110m Hurdles Rayvon Gray Long Jump Tyler Terry 400m

Alumni Sha’Carri Richardson 100 and 200 meters Kortnei Johnson 100 meters Mikiah Brisco 100 meters Aleia Hobbs 100 meters Cassandra Tate 400m hurdles Vernon Norwood 400 meters Michael Cherry 400 meters Jaron Flournoy 200 meters Ryan Fontenot 110m hurdles Lynnika Pitts Triple jump Quincy Downing 400m hurdles Johnny Jackson Hammer Throw

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos