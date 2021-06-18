EU investigates the legality of pushing local content in the UK





It is understood that the European Commission is reviewing the UK government’s plans to determine whether the construction and operation of new offshore wind farms would violate existing trade agreements by stimulating increased local content.

The UK Department of Energy’s BEIS outlined plans to introduce a new supply chain planning questionnaire that developers must fill out in order to participate in the auction of the 12GW CfD4 subsidy, which will be unveiled later this year.

The questionnaire asks developers to detail their procurement strategy and is subsequently used to pass or fail the supply chain plan that auction winners must provide to BEIS.

Projects with supply chain plans that fail this assessment could be stripped of support under controversial new legislation introduced last month.

These initiatives, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson (pictured), have upset Brussels policymakers and are understood to have urged the European Commission to begin evaluating the UK government’s new supply chain measures.

Sources said Brussels is keen to decide whether the new rules will force developers to use local content and whether this would violate existing trade agreements between the EU and the UK.

The committee is also evaluating whether the proposals comply with the UK’s commitments to the World Trade Organization, the source added.

BEIS told reNEWS that the new plan follows an existing UK-EU trade agreement.

A spokesperson said there are no mandatory requirements for supply chains to use UK products or other types of essential destinations.

We are committed to building a sustainable supply chain for low carbon power that can support the UK renewable energy industry where possible and deliver the Offshore Wind Sector Deals industry commitment to 60% of UK content.

Requested comment from the European Commission.

