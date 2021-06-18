Green activists criticize easyJet for launching 12 new UK routes | easyjet





EasyJet launched 12 new UK domestic flight routes on Thursday, which has been criticized by green activists for its potential to increase greenhouse gas emissions.

The airline says routes that include less than 200 miles from Birmingham to Newquay at 22.99, Liverpool to Bournemouth at 22.99, Manchester to Edinburgh at 30.00 and Belfast and the Channel Islands will serve the following passenger needs. Travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the new routes were provided by other airlines, including the recently bankrupt Stbart Air.

Most are possible by train, but rail operators charge a much higher price. The government plans to cut domestic air passenger tariffs, making flying much cheaper compared to train travel.

The UK government’s position is in stark contrast to France, which bans flights with less than 2.5 hours of train travel.

John Sauven, Managing Director of Greenpeace UK, said the move shows the government is not taking seriously its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 68% by 2030 and 78% by 2035. The United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow this November.

“Domestic flights have long been a symbol of how our economic system encourages our own destruction,” he said. Companies like easyJet take sustainability seriously, but the announcement of 12 new domestic routes shows they won’t prioritize global health over profits until mandated by law. The UK government claims to be a climate leader, but is considering cutting taxes on domestic flights, despite domestic flights being cheaper than train fares on many routes. What does it take to get ministers to understand that carbon reduction targets cannot be met without a carbon reduction policy?

Campaigners have warned that the proposed decommissioning of new coal mines, green homes in Cumbria, a series of recent government actions, including providing insulation programs and cutting incentives for electric vehicles, appear to undermine Britain’s green promise ahead of Cop26. Experts said it undermined Britain’s credibility at the G7 summit, where climate was a major issue.

An easyJet spokesperson said: The new routes to operate this summer were introduced in response to demand for domestic air travel in the UK and, like all flights, have offset any carbon emissions from spent fuel. .

She also said the company is using more efficient aircraft and is supporting the development of radical new technologies to achieve zero-emission flight in the future.

However, these technologies are likely to be decades away, and green activists point out that carbon emissions over the next decade will be significant. Scientists calculate that the world must cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 to stay below 1.5C of global warming.

EasyJet was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the government’s cash scheme, taking out about $2 billion in loans from public wallets, making businesses wander during the pandemic. Ministers, like some other governments, have refused to put a green line on their cash to help beneficiaries achieve their environmental goals.

Sauven said: The pandemic has put the UK government firmly in charge of the aviation industry as the UK government currently needs huge public money to survive. They decided to rebuild the failed high-carbon frequent flyer model at our expense without imposing a condition on the airline to slightly lower environmental costs. Support for needlessly polluted airlines will further diminish our credibility at the climate summit in Glasgow.

A Transport Ministry spokesperson said: With Great British Railways, the British government is reforming trains to make trains truly passenger-centric and to earn the trust and confidence of the people. With ambitious reforms including new flexible season tickets and deals focused on excellent customer service and punctual and reliable service, it is dedicated to bringing people back to the British rail network.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos