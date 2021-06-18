Matthew Wolff opens with 1-under-70 at US Open in return for two-month hiatus





SAN DIEGO – Matthew Wolff didn’t seem too upset that he had eight birdies, but only shot one under-70 in the first round of the US Open on Thursday at Torrey Pines.

He wasn’t fighting for hitting only six of 14 fairways, carding two double bogeys and needing 31 putts, including three three putts, to complete his round. The only thing that mattered to Wolff was that, for the first time in a long time, he came out of the golf course with a smile on his face.

On his first start in almost two months, Wolff rode a roller coaster on the southern course but was pleased with the results nonetheless. It was exactly what he expected after taking the time to focus on his sanity.

“No matter how the day went, I had a great time there and it hasn’t happened for a long time,” said Wolff, who finished the day tied for 11th.

Just eight months ago, Wolff netted an Under-65 score, the lowest on record in a major tournament at Winged Foot, to lead the 54-hole US Open delayed by the pandemic. At 21, he was trying to become the youngest US Open champion since Bobby Jones in 1923 and the first player to win a major in his debut since Francis Ouimet in 1913.

Bryson DeChambeau chased down Wolff and won at Winged Foot by 6 shots. Wolff was second and then tied for second on his next start at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open. Wolff appeared to be one of the next must-see golf stars and placed 12th in the world.

Then somehow the wheels fell off.

Wolff missed the cut at the Masters in November and finished tied for 40th on the American Express. He retired after a first round 78 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January and again after an 83 at the WGC-Workday Championship at Concession in February. Wolff said he hit rock bottom at the Masters in April, when he was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard after rounds of 76 and 79.

“At the Masters I think it was about the turning point,” said Wolff, who turned 22 in April. “The whole time my head was down and I hated it. I mean, I didn’t like being there and like I didn’t like it and it was hard for me. I want to try to. to be strong for all the fans, but I guess I’m not that strong yet. But I’m trying my best and I’m getting there. “

After he and his teammate Collin Morikawa missed the cup at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans at the end of April, Wolff decided to take a well-deserved break.

“I think I just put too much pressure on myself,” he said. “And that was a tough decision because I’m so new to the tour and it’s my first or second year and I didn’t want to leave, I didn’t even think I could, to be honest. And then when I I finally started to get into a pretty bad situation, honestly I was like, ‘You know what, I need some time.’ “

Wolff even retired from the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May.

It was an astonishing development for a player who only became the seventh player on the Tour to win in his fourth career start or earlier after sinking a 26-foot putt on the 72nd hole of the 3M Open in July 2019 Earlier that summer, while playing at Oklahoma State, he won an NCAA Individual Championship. Ben Crenshaw and Tiger Woods are the only other players to win on tour and win an NCAA Individual Championship in the same year.

Wolff, of Agoura Hills, Calif., Is one of the most popular players on the tour due to his unorthodox swing, which includes a demonstrative left leg movement before the shot. He is one of the longest hitters in the sport and is highly regarded by other players.

“So many millions and millions and millions of people would trade [with] me in the blink of an eye, “Wolff said.” And I needed to sort of come back and say, ‘Dude, you’re living an amazing life, like you don’t always have to play well. “I know I want to, I always want to play well. I always want to please the fans, but I kind of realized that the more time I took in, the more I realized that I was like, I just need to have fun and be happy. “

Wolff said he hadn’t watched golf while he was gone and had only played about six weeks ago.

“I think the hardest part is the people and the fans and whatever or whoever else, unless you’re actually a professional athlete or playing a sport you don’t know everything. just not the emotions that come with it and how much you want to please everyone and play for your fans and on top of that, make money, ”Wolff said. “Like it’s a lifetime. In college golf, if you shot 78, you come back and your coach would pay for your food and you’d be cold, because you were on a full scholarship or whatever, you see what I get. mean? But you come in here, miss five cuts in a row and you’re like, “Damn, I didn’t write a paycheck.” And that’s just a lot and it’s really hard. “

Wolff said he relied on his family, girlfriend and members of his team to help clear his head. He also spoke this week with fellow touring player Bubba Watson, who spoke candidly about mental health. That Wolff chose to return to the US Open, which has traditionally been one of the toughest setups in sport, was somewhat surprising.

“I just felt it was a good time to come back,” he said. “This course is fine for me, and I think the US Open is the toughest test in golf. I feel like I’m hitting the ball pretty far and I can get it out of thick rough. I feel like there are a lot of people coming to this event and they already feel like they are starting from a disadvantage and I don’t feel that way. “

Wolff admitted he was nervous about his first tee shot on the No.10 hole Thursday morning. He pushed his 295-yard drive about 30 yards to the right. He recovered to achieve the first of his eight birdies, which are tied for most in a first round at the US Open in the past 15 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Regardless of what happens in the second round, Wolff knows he has taken a big step forward.

“After coming out of a break like this while you’re struggling so mentally, I don’t know if there’s ever a good time to come back and maybe that good time is quite on the road.” , Wolff said. But I kinda thought like, ‘Man, I’ve made progress on having fun and lightening up a little bit and accepting the bad shots, because everybody hits them, and, I don’t know, I just wanna be happy, man, that’s about all that is. “

