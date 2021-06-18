Phil Mickelson distracted by spectators who left their cell phone camera on at the US Open





SAN DIEGO – Phil Mickelson’s quest to end his Grand Slam career was not helped Thursday by the many instances where he was distracted by onlookers who did not turn off their cell phone cameras during the first round of the US Open.

Mickelson was visibly and audibly irritated during a case on the 13th hole – his fourth – in which he three times backed up a shot just off the fairway to request that a cellular camera be turned off.

The third time around, a cop was summoned, and although Mickelson didn’t use it as an excuse, he pushed his approach far left into a bush and had to take a penalty stroke.

Mickelson, who turned 51 on Wednesday, managed just one birdie in a 4 of 75 round that left him eight shots behind clubhouse frontman Russell Henley.

“It’s part of professional golf,” said Mickelson. “You have to learn how to deal with it. I don’t understand why you just can’t make that little button on the silent side. I probably haven’t handled it internally as well as I could or as well. although I need it. It’s part of the game here at this level. I certainly haven’t done the best job to deal with it.

“He did it the next three or four hits too, so it’s not like it’s the first time, it’s just that you have to ask three times. Again, that’s part of the game. It’s part of professional golf. You have to be able to let that go and not let it get to you and be able to calm yourself down and put your thoughts together and so forth, but they sure didn’t do me a favor no more. “

The par 5 – which Mickelson has criticized in the past for the tee that was added, calling it a “waste of money” – embodied his day. He hit a good drive and was in the first cut of rough, then tried to blow his 2 wood in a bunker on the green but pushed him into a bush. From there he was penalized, had to navigate an overhanging tree and hit his ground on the green, where he struck the flag and bounced off the green. From there he hesitated and settled for a bogey 6.

The reigning PGA Championship winner, who became the oldest major champion last month in Kiawah Island, SC, hoped to transfer that confidence to Torrey Pines in his hometown.

Mickelson, who has finished second six times in major championships, spent time last week training on the course where he won three times before a major renovation in 2001.

But Mickelson’s only birdie of the round came on the 17th hole, where he reduced his approach to 6 feet. He put in three strokes on the 18th for a par, then made a series of solid pars before the bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes knocked him 4 over par.

“I fought hard the whole round,” said Mickelson. “I wasn’t really doing anything, and I fought really hard, then letting two bogeys slide on 6 and 7 when I really shouldn’t have, like they weren’t that hard to compare – you have probably saw the disappointment there.

“Look, that’s part of this tournament, and I was able to go there without any doubles, I just didn’t birdies enough to make up for it. Like I said, I’m hitting enough fairways to get myself. give it a chance, and I am optimistic that I will prepare for a good lap tomorrow. “

