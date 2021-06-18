UK records more than 10,000 virus cases for first time since February





LONDON (AP) New cases accelerated on Thursday as the UK’s recent surge in coronavirus infections rose to more than 10,000 for the first time in nearly four months as a result of the spread of a more contagious strain of the delta than Thursday.

Another 11,007 cases were reported, according to government statistics. That’s the highest daily figure since February 19, when 12,027 cases were recorded, and Cement says the country with the highest number of virus-related deaths in Europe is entering its third wave of the pandemic.

Professor Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical adviser, said the peak of the current surge is still uncertain, but will lead to future hospitalizations and, unfortunately, more deaths.

#COVID19 Dashboard updated: https://t.co/XhspozbgYH

On Thursday, 17 June, 11,007 new cases and 19 deaths were reported within 28 days of positive testing across the UK.

42,216,654 people have now received their first dose of #vaccine. 30,675,207 people received a second dose. pic.twitter.com/dcsd0QUDvv

— Public Health England (@PHE_uk) June 17, 2021

Daily cases have risen quite sharply in the past few weeks after previously breaking through the 2,000 line. The delta strain, first identified in India and thought by government scientists to be 40% to 80% more contagious than the previously dominant strain, accounts for about 95% of all new cases in the UK.

Most of the new confirmed cases belong to a younger age group that has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19. The launch of the widely praised vaccine in the UK is being extended to all adults over the age of 18 starting Friday, Health Minister Matt Hancock confirmed.

With the spread of this variant, the government plans to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact in the UK starting next week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday delayed travel until July 19, saying it’s time to ease the accelerator so more people can get vaccinated and prevent thousands or more deaths.

Johnson has put forward his hopes that by July 19, two-thirds of the UK adult population will receive two doses of the vaccine, including everyone over the age of 50.

Another 19 people died after testing positive for the virus, government statistics on Thursday showed. It was the highest daily death toll since May 11, bringing the total number of deaths in the UK to 127,945, the highest in Europe.

In addition to warnings of additional deaths in the near term, Whitty, the government’s chief medical adviser, said the country must prepare for further waves of the virus in the future.

In the medium term, more winter and late fall/winter surges are expected. Because we know that winter and autumn are favorable for respiratory viruses. The contagious respiratory virus was also not favored, he said in a speech to health experts.

Many have accused the Conservative government of acting too slowly over the spike in infections, imposing the strictest quarantine requirements on anyone arriving from India, which has survived a catastrophic resurgence of the virus.

The hope is that the release of the vaccine will reverse the recent surge and allow the next easing of the lockdown. As of Thursday, around 63% of the UK population had received at least one dose and around 46% had received two doses.

An analysis by Public Health England on Monday found that the two doses of the main vaccine the UK is using are highly effective against hospitalization of the delta strain at 96% for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 92% for the AstraZeneca jab. .

Follow all AP pandemic reports at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.







