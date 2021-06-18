U.S. Supreme Court avoids sweeping aside authorization to discriminate





In a much-anticipated ruling today, the U.S. Supreme Court avoided an apparent conflict between religious freedom and the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people. Although the court refrained from granting a radical license to discriminate, the case illustrates why the United States needs strong anti-discrimination protections for taxpayer-funded services.

The case of Fulton v. City of Philadelphia was brought forward by a Catholic foster care agency claiming that an anti-discrimination provision in the city’s contract with foster care providers violated its religious freedom.

The court said the interest in treating LGBT parents and children equally is important, but said the city had not explained why some agencies could theoretically be granted an exemption under the contract. , but that the Catholic group would not receive.

The narrow ruling does not give religious entities a broad right to violate non-discrimination laws. However, the trial is part of a worrying pattern where litigants claim freedom of religion to deny others their rights in this case, the right to access services funded by taxpayers without discrimination.

These cases threaten to strike the wrong balance between equality and religious freedom. As Human Rights Watch has documented, sweeping religious exemptions inflict real harm on LGBT people and others in the United States. The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, a human rights treaty ratified by the United States, distinguishes between the freedom of belief, which is absolute, and the freedom to practice a religion, which may be limited when it infringes on the rights and freedoms of others.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief has also noted that when states assert the right to manifest their faith, they must ensure that this does not interfere with the enjoyment of rights. equality and non-discrimination of all members. of the society.

Governments have a human rights obligation to ensure that their services are accessible to all qualified applicants without discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Now lawmakers should redouble their efforts to enact the Equality Act, which would ensure that child welfare agencies that receive federal funding do not discriminate against LGBT parents and that LGBT people are treated equally. in adoption and foster care services across the United States.

