UK Covid cases surge amid vaccine launch milestone





The UK recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day since mid-February, and is still on record amid warnings that the current wave of infections caused by the highly contagious delta strain could peak in weeks.

More than 11,000 new cases of the disease were reported on Thursday, with 19 deaths, according to Department Health. A study by Public Health England found that infection rates are increasing among all age groups, but highest among those aged 20 to 29. Separately, the government said 8 out of 10 adults received their first vaccination.

The data show how the delta strain first identified in India overturned the government’s plan to lift the remaining pandemic restrictions this month. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a four-week delay to allow more adults to get a second dose of the vaccine on Monday, and data shows a significant increase in protection against the new strain.

Signs displaying information pertaining to ‘variants of local interest’ in Blackburn, June 16.

Photographer: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

“It’s important to accept the vaccine proposal to protect yourself and others,” PHE Medical Director Yvonne Doyle said in an emailed statement. “The incidence has increased in all age groups and regions across the UK, and hospitalizations are on the rise.”

According to a study by Imperial College London, UK, the prevalence of COVID-19 in the UK is increasing exponentially by younger people who have not been vaccinated.

The current surge in infections will “definitely” lead to more hospital admissions and deaths, UK chief medical officer Chris Whitty said at a medical conference on Thursday, according to the press association.

“The height of that surge is still uncertain and we will have to see how this progresses over the next few weeks,” he said. He also warned that the National Health Service should prepare for another wave of infections during the winter.

Recent data shows a spike in cases in Cornwall, which hosted the Group of Seven summit last week, with 411 reported in the seven days leading up to July 12.

